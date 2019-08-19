European Tour introduces plan to address slow play

VIRGINIA WATER, England — The European Tour has announced a four-point plan to crack down on slow play in golf.

Starting in the 2020 season, players will be handed a one-shot penalty if they breach time allowances twice in a round. The tour says there will be ‘‘significantly increased fines’’ for players who are on the clock.

Players will have to pass an interactive test on pace-of-play rules as part of their conditions of membership.