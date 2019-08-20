Former Patriot Dontrelle Inman returning to Chargers, report says
Less than a week after he was released by the Patriots, veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, NBC Sports reported Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Inman, who was cut loose by New England over the weekend, enjoyed his greatest professional success with the Chargers. He was with them from 2014-17, and had career highs in receptions (58), yards (810) and touchdowns (four) in 2016.
Signed by the Patriots this past spring, Inman struggled to find consistency with New England, and had three catches in two preseason games. In the wake of the return of Josh Gordon and emergence of rookie N’Keal Harry, Inman asked for and was granted his release by New England. In addition to the Chargers, he reportedly drew the interest of the Jets.
Advertisement
Follow Christopher Price @cpriceNFL.