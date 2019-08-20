Former Patriot Dontrelle Inman returning to Chargers, report says

Less than a week after he was released by the Patriots, veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, NBC Sports reported Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Inman, who was cut loose by New England over the weekend, enjoyed his greatest professional success with the Chargers. He was with them from 2014-17, and had career highs in receptions (58), yards (810) and touchdowns (four) in 2016.