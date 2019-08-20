Here are the guests scheduled for this week’s Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon
There can’t be many, if any, annual events in New England that bring out the best in people more than the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon.
The two-day fundraiser in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, now in its 18th year, begins Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. on WEEI’s The Greg Hill show. Last year’s telethon raised $4.4 million, and more than $53 million has been raised in 17 years.
The broadcast features inspiring stories from patients and their families. Some of the most notable names in sports will participate in the telethon. Here is a breakdown of who will appear on which programs, with other guests likely to be added.
Advertisement
Tuesday
The Greg Hill Show: Tom Brady (time to be determined), Tuukka Rask (8 a.m.); Shawn Thornton (8:45); Mayor Marty Walsh (9:30 a.m.)
Dale and Keefe: Matt Grzelcyk (TBD), Brock Holt with Dana-Farber director of patient and family programs Lisa Scherber (noon); The Ringer writer Kevin O’Connor and his father (1 p.m.), Xander Bogaerts (1:30 p.m.).
Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria: Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez (2 p.m.); NBC Sports Boston’s Gary Tanguay (3 p.m.); Chris Berman (4 p.m.), Wyc Grousbeck (5 p.m.).
Wednesday
The Greg Hill Show: Governor Charlie Baker (7:45 a.m.); Robert and Jonathan Kraft (8 a.m.); ESPN’s Adam Schefter (8:15 a.m.); Sam Kennedy (9:30 a.m.)
Dale and Keefe: Dave Dombrowski (10:30 a.m.); Terry Francona (12:30 p.m.); David Price and Nathan Eovaldi (1 p.m.)
OMF: Alex Cora, Brad Stevens, Bruce Cassidy, and Bill Belichick (2:30 p.m.); Chris Sale (3 p.m.); Gabe Kapler (3:15 p.m.); Tedy Bruschi (4 p.m.); Lisa Scherber (5 p.m.)
Roger Clemens will join the booth on the Red Sox’ game broadcast Wednesday in the top of the third inning.
Chad Finn can be reached at finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.