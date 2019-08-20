Here are the guests scheduled for this week’s Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon

There can’t be many, if any, annual events in New England that bring out the best in people more than the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon.

The two-day fundraiser in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, now in its 18th year, begins Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. on WEEI’s The Greg Hill show. Last year’s telethon raised $4.4 million, and more than $53 million has been raised in 17 years.

The broadcast features inspiring stories from patients and their families. Some of the most notable names in sports will participate in the telethon. Here is a breakdown of who will appear on which programs, with other guests likely to be added.