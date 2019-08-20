Rhode Island bounced from Little League World Series

Barrington, R.I. lost to Elizabeth, N.J., 2-0, on Tuesday night, a defeat that eliminated the New England champs from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Rhode Island’s best chance came in the fifth when Barrington had two runners on and only one out, but couldn’t score. New Jersey scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning on a double, single, and groundout, and held on late to secure the win.