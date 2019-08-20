US Olympic Committee sanctions athletes who protested during anthem at Pan American Games

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee has handed down 12-month probations to the athletes who protested on the medals stand at the Pan American Games. In letters of reprimand sent Tuesday to hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden , USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said that while she respected their perspective, ‘‘I disagree with the moment and manner in which you chose to express your view.’’ Berry raised her fist on the podium, while Imboden took a knee. US athletes sign forms in which they agree to adhere to rules that forbid acts of political protest at international events such as the Pan Am Games and Olympics. The athletes protested on the last weekend of action at the Pan Am Games. Neither was sanctioned while there. In the letter, Hirshland said, ‘‘Going forward, issuing a reprimand to other athletes in a similar instance is insufficient.’’

A judge has set a May 5 trial date for the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team against US Soccer. District Judge R. Gary Klausner assigned the date at a hearing Monday in Los Angeles, which came less than a week after mediation between the two sides broke down. The players sued US Soccer in March, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team. The federation says that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result . . . Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium will be built and the team will begin play during the 2022 season. The female majority-owned team will be the 28th club in MLS when it begins play . . . FIFA says the southern Iraqi city of Basra can host the national team’s return to playing World Cup qualifying games at home. Security concerns since the 1980s have forced Iraq to host most qualifiers in neutral countries.

Baseball

Indians’ Kluber out for two weeks

Indians ace Corey Kluber has been shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain, an injury he sustained during his comeback from a broken arm. Kluber was pulled from a minor league start after one inning. He returned to Cleveland and the team says the two-time Cy Young winner will not throw for two weeks before he’s reexamined . . . Braves reliever Jacob Webb is done for the season after being placed on the 60-day injured list with an ailing right elbow . . . The Braves will extend the protective netting at SunTrust Park to the foul poles to better safeguard fans. The Braves join 10 other MLB teams that have announced this summer plans to extend the netting in their stadiums.

Miscellany

Anisimova pulls out of US Open

American teenager Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the US Open because of the recent death of her father and coach, Konstantin Anisimova. The US Tennis Association announced that Anisimova had pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, where main-draw play begins Monday. Anisimova is currently ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the US Open . . . Russ Conway, former sports editor and hockey writer for the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune, died. He was 70. Conway, whose work exposed corruption at the highest levels of pro hockey, had guided the Eagle-Tribune’s sports department for nearly four decades.