Jets’ Brandon Copeland suspended for four games

In a post on Instagram, Copeland explained that he used a supplement that he believed adhered to NFL rules.

Copeland can still participate in the team’s preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to the active roster on Oct. 7.

New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland was suspended by the NFL on Wednesday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

‘‘This offseason, I began taking a supplement AFTER multiple verifications that it was safe for me to use,’’ Copeland wrote. ‘‘Unfortunately, this supplement was contaminated with a banned substance — NOT on its label. Regardless of the reason, League policy says I am responsible for what is in my body.’’

Advertisement

Copeland hinted that he would appeal the suspension.

‘‘Although I can NEVER make up for time loss on the field and away from my teammates who have become family, my team and I will be taking the necessary steps to rectify this situation to the fullest extent of the law,’’ he wrote.

Copeland, 28, was a key contributor on defense and special teams last year, his first with the Jets. He wasn’t necessarily a lock to make the roster this season, particularly after playing deep into New York’s exhibition game at Atlanta last week.

But he has also been used in some starting packages by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams — and is listed as one of the starters at outside linebacker on the team’s depth chart, opposite Jordan Jenkins.

The suspension is the latest hit to New York’s linebacker corps after Avery Williamson was lost for the season with a torn knee ligament.

In July, Jets tight end Chris Herndon also was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Mayfield scrambles

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did some scrambling off the field.

Advertisement

Claiming he was taken out of context in an interview conducted four months ago, Mayfield said Wednesday that he reached out to Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones after making some biting comments about the first-round draft pick from Duke.

On Tuesday, a GQ article on Mayfield was published and in it the former No. 1 overall selection said he was shocked the Giants drafted Jones with the No. 6 pick this year and questioned why the team would take a player without a proven track record of winning.

Mayfield acknowledged he told GQ that he was stunned by the choice of Jones — ‘‘blows my mind’’ — but that he didn’t mean any disrespect toward Jones and that other comments in the article were pieced together.

Mayfield said he texted Jones to make sure he understood he didn’t mean any harm.

‘‘I reached out to Daniel because all that stuff was blown way out of hand, and I wanted him to know how I felt, and I've heard nothing but great things from Saquon [Barkley] and Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him,’’ Mayfield said. ‘‘I just wanted to clear the air with him.’’

Browns add Miller

The Browns signed receiver Braxton Miller, a former star QB at Ohio State. He joins a deep receiving corps, but could separate himself because of his experience — he played 21 games for Houston — and as a potential kick returner . . . Dolphins 5-foot-6-inch receiver Jakeem Grant signed a four-year extension for up to $24 million through the 2023 season. One of the NFL’s smallest and fastest players, Grant has three career touchdowns on returns, which ties the franchise record . . . . Former Texans star Mario Williams was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge accusing him of trespassing at a woman’s Houston-area home. A Harris County deputy responded to a report from a woman wanting someone removed from her home in Katy, Texas, at 1 a.m. Williams was later freed on $100 bond.