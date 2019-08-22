Boxing returns to Encore Boston Harbor Friday

“People are still buzzing about our last event at Encore Boston Harbor,” Murphys Boxing founder Ken Casey said in a statement. “It’s so exciting to be coming right back to Encore and on UFC Fight Pass.”

The two teamed up July 12 to present the first sporting event at the casino, with a sellout crowd of 2,300 filling the Picasso Ballroom. UFC Fight Pass streamed the main card, and will air the top three fights on Friday’s card as well.

Boxing will return to Encore Boston Harbor Friday night as the resort will once again partner with Murphys Boxing to host a card feature a championship bout as well as several local fighters.

Advertisement

The card was set to feature the return of Ireland’s Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan to the US, but visa issues prevented O’Sullivan from making the trip in time. The big draw now will be Abraham Nova (15-0, 11 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Luis Ronaldo Castillo (20-3, 15 KOs) for Nova’s NABA super featherweight championship in a 10-round bout.

A pair of local middleweights will make their professional debuts when Watertown’s Greg Bono faces Brian Urday of Whitman in a fight sechuled for four rounds, while Carlos Gongora (16-0, 12 KOs) of Ecuador will put his perfect record on the line against San Diego’s Alan Zavala (15-4, 13 KOs) in another middleweight battle, this one scheduled for 10 rounds, to round out the UFC Fight Pass broadcast.

There will be five earlier fights, all streamed on Facebook Live, beginning with a pair of cruiserweights making their pro debuts, with Stoneham’s James Perkins squaring off against Aaron Trecell Smith of Boston in a four-rounder. Lightweight Jonathan Depina of Boston will make his pro debut against Michigan’s Robbie Thomas (0-1) in another four-round fight.

The three remaining fights are all in the welterweight division, beginning with Lynn’s Khiary Todd (8-1, 6 KOs) taking on Orlando’s Alex Sandro Duarte (14-7-1, 11 KOs) in a six-round fight. Brian Ceballo (9-0, 4 KOs) of New York puts his unbeated record on the line against Miami’s Luis Eduardo Florez (24-13, 20 KOs) in a fight scheduled for eight rounds, and Mansfield’s Jim Perella (4-0, 3 KOs) will square off with Jose Aubel (8-5) of Argentina.

Advertisement

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.