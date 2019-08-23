Brooks Koepka birdies 18 to lead Tour Championship by one

ATLANTA — Brooks Koepka took a one-shot lead with a two-putt birdie on the final hole Friday at the Tour Championship.

Koepka, the No. 3 seed in the FedEx Cup who started the tournament at 7-under par, had a 3-under 67 and reached 13 under in the new format where the score to par is what decides who wins the $15 million.

He was one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who were headed different directions when their rounds ended.