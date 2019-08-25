Redskins name Case Keenum starting QB

‘‘I always draw on past experiences. That’s what makes us who we are. We learn from those things. I've learned from what I've done well in the past, and I learned a lot more from what I've not done well. That goes with everything . . . How you prepare. How you practice. How you treat people. How you come into the building after a bad day . . . Every little thing I do has been something I've done in the past and learned from whether it was me or somebody else.’’

‘‘I'm excited, I really am,’’ Keenum said. ‘‘I don’t take it lightly. The opportunity, the position I'm in . . . I've been there before and I know it’s a tough job and there’s only 32 of them. I'm very honored.

Case Keenum was officially named the Washington Redskins’ starting quarterback, beating out the banged up Colt McCoy and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins . Coach Jay Gruden made it official Sunday, announcing Keenum as the Week 1 starter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The news shouldn’t come as a shock. McCoy hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks as he continues to heal from the broken leg that ended his 2018 season. Gruden has acknowledged that they rushed McCoy back too soon, and that he may not be available for a couple weeks into the season. Haskins has shown flashes of brilliance, but he is still a rookie who makes rookie mistakes and is still getting a full grasp of the NFL.

Keenum seemed like the safest choice for a team built to win by running the ball, playing great defense, and minimizing turnovers. That was the Alex Smith recipe that led the Redskins to an initial 6-3 record last year. In three preseason games, Keenum has completed 16 of 30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Gruden said this is not a look-over-your shoulder situation. Keenum is considered the starter for the season with one obvious caveat: He must get results.

‘‘You've got to produce, without a doubt,’’ Gruden said. ‘‘We anticipate Case producing. He produces, he’s got nothing to worry about. Moving forward we intend on Case being the guy.

‘‘Case has come in here and picked up the offense extremely well, had great confidence and command over the team — they both have. At the end of the day, I think we have great confidence that Case can lead us to a win against Philadelphia.’’

Falcons sign Walsh

With just a few days left in the preseason, the Atlanta Falcons have brought in former Pro Bowler Blair Walsh to compete for their kicking job. Walsh was at practice Sunday and will get a shot at beating out Giorgio Tavecchio, who has made only four of eight field goal attempts in exhibition games.

Walsh made the Pro Bowl during his 2012 rookie season and connected on 24 field goals of at least 50 yards during five years with the Vikings, but his career went off track after he missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with 22 seconds remaining that would have won a playoff game vs. Seattle during the 2015 season.

Raiders make moves

The Oakland Raiders have placed running back Doug Martin on injured reserve and signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget. The team also announced that it signed linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and released long snapper Andrew DePaola. The nature of Martin’s injury was not immediately known, but he was used sparingly in the preseason after leading the Raiders with 723 yards rushing last year. Martin spent his first six NFL seasons with Tampa Bay before signing with Oakland last offseason . . . Veteran safety T.J. McDonald, who started 14 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, was released.