Patriots release veteran WR Maurice Harris
The Patriots made a series of roster moves Sunday, including the release of veteran wide receiver Maurice Harris.
The 26-year-old Harris, who was signed earlier this spring as a free agent, had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.
In addition, New England added linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin. The 24-year-old Wright was a seventh-round pick of the Browns in 2016. The 6-foot, 247-pounder has played for Cleveland and Arizona. Martin is a 23-year-old who spent last year on the Giants’ practice squad.
The team also annouced it had released defensive lineman Keionta Davis and placed linebacker /special teamer Brandon King on injured reserve.
The 6-5, 280-pound Davis appeared in six regular-season games last year with three starts and posted six tackles. He was inactive for 10 regular-season contests and all three playoff games.
King, 26, sustained a quadriceps injury in last week’s preseason win over Carolina. The 6-2, 220-pounder, who has spent the last four seasons with New England, has played in 57 regular-season games and 11 postseason games with the Patriots.
