Patriots release veteran WR Maurice Harris

The Patriots made a series of roster moves Sunday, including the release of veteran wide receiver Maurice Harris.

The 26-year-old Harris, who was signed earlier this spring as a free agent, had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

In addition, New England added linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin. The 24-year-old Wright was a seventh-round pick of the Browns in 2016. The 6-foot, 247-pounder has played for Cleveland and Arizona. Martin is a 23-year-old who spent last year on the Giants’ practice squad.