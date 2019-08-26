Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova tops packed first day of US Open

The Australian lost the first set in a mere 28 minutes and did not begin to come alive until the match was knotted at 3 in the second. She went on to win nine of the last 11 games, ending the match when Diyas sailed a forehand long.

Barty, the French Open champion, amassed 36 unforced errors and got less than half her first serves in en route to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over 80th-ranked Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

NEW YORK — Second-seeded Ash Barty overcame a slow start and a shaky serve to survive a first-round scare Monday on a packed opening day of the US Open.

Advertisement

‘‘I was happy with the way I was able to fight through after a pretty awful start,’’ Barty said. ‘‘Not the ideal start. Not the perfect start. But it is what it is.’’

Barty’s match helped kick off an opening day slate that included eight former US Open champions, including top-ranked defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Stan Wawrinka. The main event was the opening night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, when Serena Williams was set to take on Maria Sharapova at the US Open for the first time. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Sharapova five.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova also struggled in her opener, overcoming 32 unforced errors to win her first-round match over qualifier Tereza Martincova, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3).

And Kristina Mladenovic defeated 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber, 7-5, 0-6, 6-4. Kerber’s first-round loss follows second-round exits at both the French and Wimbledon this year.

In other results, No. 12 seed Anastasija Sevastova beat Eugenie Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist and top-10 player, 6-3, 6-3; former Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig fell by the same score to Rebecca Peterson; and Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated 2011 US Open champ Samantha Stosur, 6-1, 6-3.

Advertisement

On the men’s side, Djokovic, the top seed, felt good enough after his workmanlike first-round victory to do a little dancing.

Djokovic, who is now 34-1 in his last 35 Grand Slam matches, dispatched Roberto Carballes Baena, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4. He then gave an on-court interview in which he acknowledged dancing in Central Park as part of his prematch preparation. Djokovic promptly went to his bag and pulled out two rackets that he used as faux maracas while he showed off his Latin dance moves to the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Djokovic, winner of this year’s Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns, is seeking his fourth US Open and 17th Grand Slam tournament title.

Seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori became the first player to advance when qualifier Marco Trungelliti had to retire with the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up leading, 6-1, 4-1. Trungelliti, playing in his first Grand Slam main-draw match since the 2018 French Open, suffered a rib and abdomen injury in the second set and got treatment on the sideline before calling it quits.

Another notable result came when qualifier Jenson Brooksby downed perennial top-10 player Tomas Berdych, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Brooksby, an 18-year-old Californian, earned his first Grand Slam win and said afterward that he may reconsider his plans to play at Baylor University after the US Open.

It was his second straight year playing in the tournament, having received a wild card last year. This time, he made it through qualifying and then took advantage of a clearly limited Berdych, who has battled injuries for much of this season.

Advertisement

Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up and a 2012 US Open semifinalist, said after the match he was ‘‘very close’’ to considering retirement. The 33-year-old Czech has missed five months this year with back and left hip injuries, and he fell out of the top 100 earlier in April for the first time since Jan. 26, 2004.

Reilly Opelka’s first main-draw match at the US Open went about as well as possible: The 6-foot-11-inch American hit 26 aces in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 victory over 11th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

The only real slip-up by Opelka came when he served for the match ahead, 6-5, in the third set. Still, after getting broken there and eventually dropping that set, Opelka recovered quickly to grab the fourth.

Opelka, currently ranked a career-high 42nd, acknowledged that his serve wasn’t at its very best, but said the victory ‘‘shows that I've got more than that to back it up.’’

He turns 22 Wednesday, when he plays in the second round.

His best Grand Slam showing was a third-round run at Wimbledon last month.