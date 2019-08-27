Soccer star Carli Lloyd kicks at Eagles’ practice

Lloyd, the 37-year-old star of the US Women’s World Cup championship teams in 2015 and this summer, grew up an Eagles fan in New Jersey and spent her day off from Sky Blue of the National Women’s Soccer League at the Eagles’ joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens. After practice, she worked with Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker , and video quickly went viral, drawing serious speculation about whether she could kick in the NFL.

When Carli Lloyd turned up at the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice last week, it was mostly as a fan. But the lark turned serious when she pulled her right leg back and sent a kick sailing 55 yards through the uprights.

‘‘When we got in the car, it was unbelievable. The texts, the videos, everything going viral. I had no idea. It was insane. It still is insane,’’ she told Pro Football Talk’s Peter King. ‘‘I could not believe the attention on social media. I just had a conversation with Randy [Brown, a Ravens assistant special teams coach], actually. The coaches and his GM, they all saw the video. They were like, ‘What is she doing next week?’ I'm laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women.’’

The video also captured the attention of Cowboys Hall of Famer Gil Brandt.

‘‘Honestly, I don’t think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier,’’ he tweeted.

Newton will be ready

Panthers coach Ron Rivera says ‘‘there’s no doubt in my mind’’ that Cam Newton will play in the team’s regular season opener against the Rams. Rivera says the 30-year-old quarterback has made ‘‘good strides’’ after suffering a mid-foot sprain in last Thursday night’s preseason game against at New England. Newton threw on the side field Tuesday but did not practice. Rivera expects Newton will return to practice when the Panthers begin preparations for the opener against the Rams on Sept. 8. Like the team’s other starters, Newton will not play in the final preseason game Thursday night against the Steelers . . . Denver tight end Jake Butt has had another setback in his return from a third ACL injury and might be headed back to injured reserve. Butt played 11 snaps in Denver’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend in his first game action since last September, and he caught a pair of passes. But he hasn’t practiced since because of pain and swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, symptoms that also sidelined him for three weeks earlier this summer. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said IR is a possibility for Butt but not a certainty. Injuries to QB Drew Lock (thumb), right guard Ronald Leary (knee), receiving back Theo Riddick (shoulder), and fullback Andy Janovich (chest) are also complicating the Broncos’ roster decisions.

Comings and goings

The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain and signed offensive lineman Jacob Ohnesorge. McClain has played eight NFL seasons, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons last year. Ohnesorge gives the Cardinals some depth going into the final preseason game on Thursday against Denver. He spent the 2018 preseason with the Dallas Cowboys . . . The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them another option behind Matthew Stafford. Perez was on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad for part of last season as an undrafted rookie and was with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. The Lions had signed Tom Savage to likely be their No. 2 quarterback, but his preseason was impacted by a concussion. The Lions also have quarterback Josh Johnson on the roster . . . The Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Jaelen Strong, who was hoping to catch on in Cleveland after missing all of last season following knee surgery. Strong had some impressive moments in training camp and the preseason but didn’t play well in Friday’s loss at Tampa Bay. He posted a thank you Monday night on Twitter, saying Cleveland will ‘‘always have a place in my heart.’’