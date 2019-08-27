Tiger Woods has fifth surgery on his left knee

A season that began with Tiger Woods celebrating a fifth Masters title ended with a fifth surgery on his left knee. This one wasn’t serious. Woods said Tuesday on Twitter he had arthroscopic surgery last week to repair what he described as minor cartilage damage. In a statement Woods released on social media, Dr. Vern Cooley said he looked at the rest of the knee and found no additional problems. ‘‘I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks,’’ Woods said, adding that he looked forward to traveling to Japan in October for a planned Skins Game exhibition and the ZoZo Championship on Oct. 24-27.

‘‘It was bothering him, but arthroscopic these days is different than we had years and years ago,’’ Steinberg said. ‘‘He’s up and walking now. This will have no effect on the fall or winter.’’

Baseball

Playoffs possible for Indians’ Ramirez?

Jose Ramirez’s regular season is over. The postseason remains in play — if the Indians can make it without him. Cleveland’s hard-hitting third baseman is expected to need 5-7 weeks to recover after underdoing hand surgery Monday in New York. Ramirez, whose hot bat the past two months helped get the Indians back into playoff contention, fractured the hamate bone in his right hand while taking a hard swing during the first inning of Saturday’s game against Kansas City. The team estimates he could be back as early as Oct. 1, when the AL playoffs open.

Mariners’ Broxton suspended

Mariners right fielder Keon Broxton has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball for throwing equipment on the field that hit an umpire after Broxton struck out looking. MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine a day after the 29-year-old Broxton was ejected for the first time in his career. Broxton threw his bat down, flipped his helmet off and threw one of his batting gloves behind him after a disputed third strike call in the second inning of Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Yankees. The batting glove appeared to hit plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. The league said Broxton is appealing the discipline, meaning he is allowed to play until the process is complete.

Yankees’ Severino feels to return

Yankees righthander Luis Severino feels ready to start a minor league rehab assignment following his second simulated game. Severino, coming back from a lat muscle injury, said he felt good after throwing 35 pitches over two innings against minor leaguers. The 25-year-old also took part in a simulated game last Thursday and is lined up to start a minor league game Sunday. Severino, 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 32 starts last season, was hurt while throwing in the bullpen before his first scheduled spring training appearance and has not pitched this season.

Colleges

MSU defends against more Nassar lawsuits

Michigan State University is defending itself against a second wave of lawsuits related to sports doctor Larry Nassar but says it wants to reach a deal with the additional assault victims. MSU defended itself in a court filing Monday. It says it’s immune to liability for Nassar’s crimes, no matter how ‘‘repugnant.’’ MSU last year agreed to a $500 million deal with Nassar accusers. Most of the money, $425 million, was for 333 mostly women and girls who had already sued. MSU so far has settled with 72 people in the second wave of litigation. Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Miscellany

NWHL to have outdoor game

The National Women’s Hockey League is taking its game outdoors with the Buffalo Beauts scheduled to host the Metropolitan Riveters on Dec. 28 in what’s being called the ‘‘Buffalo Believes Classic.’’ The game will be played at RiverWorks, a year-round bar/entertainment complex located on the banks of the Buffalo River and features a rink exposed to the elements while covered by a roof. The rink’s capacity is about 1,000 . . . Former world champion runner Marina Arzamasova of Belarus has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for a drug in development that is popular with body builders. The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Arzamasova, who won the 800 meters at the 2015 worlds in Beijing, has been notified of the allegation, one month before the world championships in Doha, Qatar . . . A lack of players has forced the Rensselaer (N.Y.) City School District to cancel varsity football for the 2019 season. The decision came after varsity coaches put out a plea for more players to join the team, saying they’d have to cancel the season if the program didn’t have enough players by Monday morning. Only 19 showed up. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the main governing body for high school sports in the US, participation in football peaked at 1.1 million players a decade ago and has since been on the decline.