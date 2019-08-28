NFL denies Browns request on suspended Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt will have to spend his NFL suspension isolated from the Cleveland Browns. The suspended running back, who must serve an eight-game ban for physical altercations, will not be permitted inside the team’s facility starting Saturday at 4 p.m., league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.
The team had asked commissioner Roger Goodell to allow Hunt to be around his teammates for extra support. Instead, Hunt will not be able to interact with his teammates or staff inside the team’s building until Nov. 4; his first game back could be Nov. 10 against Buffalo.
Hunt signed as a free agent with Cleveland in March, three months after being released by Kansas City. He was suspended for two violent off-field incidents, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman during a dispute in a hotel hallway.
East affairs
The Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension. The 34-year-old, an 11-year veteran, was entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed in free agency in 2017 . . . The Jets and Colts have agreed to a trade, pending a physical, that sends Indianapolis cornerback Nate Hairston to New York for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft. Hairston was a fifth-rounder out of Temple in 2017 and played in 27 games with the Colts, including 11 starts.
More setbacks
49ers general manager John Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR that Jerick McKinnon’s return from a torn ACL a week before the start of last season regressed for the third time this summer. The running back signed a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018, but he has yet to play a game for San Francisco because of injuries . . . Tough-luck Broncos tight end Jake Butt said he’s opted to have arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome left knee, a procedure scheduled for Thursday that he hopes will speed his return to the field . . . The Cardinals suspended executive Ron Minegar for six weeks and fined him $200,000 late Tuesday as punishment for his DUI arrest on Aug. 10. The 60-year-old must complete an alcohol assessment, counseling, DUI education, and community service.
