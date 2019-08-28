NFL denies Browns request on suspended Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt will have to spend his NFL suspension isolated from the Cleveland Browns. The suspended running back, who must serve an eight-game ban for physical altercations, will not be permitted inside the team’s facility starting Saturday at 4 p.m., league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The team had asked commissioner Roger Goodell to allow Hunt to be around his teammates for extra support. Instead, Hunt will not be able to interact with his teammates or staff inside the team’s building until Nov. 4; his first game back could be Nov. 10 against Buffalo.

Hunt signed as a free agent with Cleveland in March, three months after being released by Kansas City. He was suspended for two violent off-field incidents, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman during a dispute in a hotel hallway.