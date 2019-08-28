Patriots trade for backup offensive tackle Korey Cunningham

The Patriots added to their offensive line depth Wednesday, trading with the Arizona Cardinals for Korey Cunningham.

Cunningham announced the trade on his Instagram page, though he later deleted it. According to ESPN, the Patriots gave up a sixth-round draft pick to get Cunningham, which would indicate he has a good chance of making the 53-man roster.

Cunningham should fit into the mix as a backup tackle who can play on either side of the line. The 6-foot-6-inch, 311-pounder was a seventh-round pick of Arizona’s last year and started six games at left tackle after starter D.J. Humphries got hurt.