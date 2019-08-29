Travis Etienne, No. 1 Clemson run wild in opener

It was not the flashy return that most of college football expected out of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Lawrence had just four picks all last year.

On an offense filled with stars, it was Etienne who shone brightest for the defending national champions. His 90-yard score tied for the longest rushing TD in Tigers history. Etienne added scoring runs of 14 yards and 48 yards as Clemson opened a 35-0 lead and was never pressed by the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, and No. 1 Clemson overpowered Georgia Tech, 52-14, Thursday night for its 16th straight victory.

Still, Lawrence had his moments. His hustle after a bad interception knocked defensive back Tre Swilling out of bounds at the Clemson 3, and the Tigers defense kept the Yellow Jackets from scoring. Lawrence (13 of 23, 168 yards) opened things with a 6-yard rushing score and threw a perfect pass to Tee Higgins for a 62-yard touchdown.

Clemson’s defense, which lost eight starters including its starting line of Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and All-Americans Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins, had two fourth-down stops.

Georgia Tech, changing its offensive and defensive styles under first-year coach Geoff Collins, struggled on both sides. It committed four turnovers and gave up more than 500 yards of offense.

Texas A&M 41, Texas State 7 — Junior quarterback Kellen Mond completed 19 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three TDs and rushed for a 5-yard score as the No. 12 Aggies rolled over the Bobcats in the season opener for both teams in College Station, Texas.

Central Florida 62, Florida A&M 0 — Former Notre Dame star Brandon Wimbush threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his UCF debut, helping the 17th-ranked Knights open the season with a rout of Florida A&M in Orlando. The redshirt senior transfer completed 12 of 23 passes without an interception while sharing playing time with true freshman Dillon Gabriel.

Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14 — Junior running back Michael Warren II ran for 92 yards on 26 carriers and scored one touchdown on the ground and caught one of sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder’s two scoring passes as the Bearcats defeated the visiting Bruins in the teams’ season-opener in Cincinnati.

Ridder also connected with graduate-transfer tight end Josiah Deguara for a touchdown, senior kicker Sam Crosa added a 44-yard field goal.

Bowling Green 46, Morgan State 3 — In his first action for the Falcons since transferring from Boston College in 2017, quarterback Darius Wade threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns as host Bowling Green routed FCS-member Morgan State in the head coaching debut of Scot Loeffler, the former BC offensive coordinator, whose Falcons rolled up 620 yards total offense.

UConn 24, Wagner 21 — Kevin Mensah and Art Thompkins combined to rush for 235 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies won their season opener in East Hartford.