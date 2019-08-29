Arrest warrant issued in Mobile, Ala., for Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Mobile, Ala., for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins for a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, a Mobile police spokeswoman confirmed. A court also granted Christy West a protective order, forbidding Cousins from contacting her. Earlier this week, West, who identified herself as having once had a relationship with Cousins, filed papers in Mobile County Court accusing Cousins of threatening to shoot her. The paperwork also included an accusation that Cousins had choked her in the past. West requested that the court issue a restraining order against Cousins forbidding contact with her or their 7-year-old child. According to the court filing, on Aug. 23 — the day before Cousins was to get married to another woman — Cousins used an expletive and said that he would shoot West in the head “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.” The news website TMZ published what it said was a phone call with Cousins making the threat to West because of a dispute over whether their son would be at the wedding. West and representatives for Cousins were not immediately available for comment. Cousins, who signed with the Lakers this summer, likely will not play this season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee earlier this month, the latest in a string of injuries that have hampered his career.

The NBA suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler 25 games without pay for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of a growth hormone. The league said Chandler’s suspension will begin with the first regular-season game when he’s eligible to play. The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy offseason. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.Chandler issued an apology, saying, “During my injury rehab process, before I signed with the Nets, I was prescribed a treatment that included small doses of a substance recently added to the NBA’s prohibited substance list. I did not realize this substance was banned, and neither did the doctor.”

Soccer

Lloyd leads US women

Carli Lloyd had a goal and an assist in front of her hometown fans, and the US women’s national team continued its post-World Cup victory tour with a 4-0 win over Portugal in front of a record crowd at Philadelphia. The announced attendance of 49,504 at Lincoln Financial Field was the largest ever for a stand-alone friendly game for the US women, breaking the mark of 44,028 set in Pittsburgh during the team’s 2015 victory tour. Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian and Allie Long also scored for the US, which has won 15 consecutive matches for the first time since 1996. Christen Press had two assists. The five-city domestic tour to celebrate the Americans’ fourth World Cup title, which they won in France this summer, began in Los Angeles on Aug. 3 with a 3-0 win over Ireland. It will continue with stops in St. Paul (Sept. 3), Charlotte (Oct. 3), and Chicago (Oct. 6).

Baseball

Twins set HR road mark

The Minnesota Twins, who have hit a major league-leading 260 home runs this season, broke a major league record for most home runs for a team on the road with 140. Jake Cave led off the third inning with solo shot off Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease. That broke the record of 138 set by the San Francisco Giants in 2001. Twins teammate C.J. Cron followed with a homer to center to give the Twins 140 long balls on the road so far .

. . . The Baltimore Orioles are extending the protective netting at Camden Yards in an effort to protect fans from foul balls hit into the seats. The netting will extend within the foul poles. It’s expected to be in place for Baltimore’s next home game on Sept. 5 against Texas.

Golf

McIlroy leads European event

Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 on his return to the European Tour, leaving the new FedEx Cup winner four strokes behind Matthias Schwab and Mike Lorenzo-Vera after the first round of the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. McIlroy had six birdies and three bogeys on the Severiano Ballesteros course in the Swiss Alps in his first competitive round at the Crans-sur-Sierre club since 2011.

Miscellany

Warholm shy of hurdle mark

Karsten Warholm ran the second-fastest time in history to win the men’s 400 meters hurdles in 46.92 seconds at the Diamond League finals in Zurich. The 23-year-old world champion from Norway took 0.20 seconds off his lifetime best, but was 0.14 behind the 27-year-old world record set by Kevin Young at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics . . . Jesus Herrada of Spain made a late charge to win the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Belgian Dylan Teuns finished second to take the overall lead. Former leader Miguel Angel Lopez dropped to third overall.