Ex-Patriot Ryan O’Callaghan talked about Robert Kraft’s support after coming out as gay

When former Patriots offensive lineman Ryan O’Callaghan came out as gay in 2017, he received support from his old team. One person whose support made a particular impression was Robert Kraft.

“What you did took a lot of courage,” Kraft told O’Callaghan. “I’m so proud of you.”

In a new book due out in September, O’Callaghan discusses his life story, including the treatment he received from former teammates after coming out. The book, “My Life on the Line: How the NFL Damn Near Killed Me, and Ended up Saving My Life,” includes a moment when O’Callaghan was invited to a Patriots ring ceremony in 2017.