Defense stands tall as Michigan State opens with win over Tulsa

Tulsa (0-1) botched two shotgun snaps in the second quarter — part of the reason its rushing total ended up so far below zero. One of those loose balls went out of the end zone for a safety.

Willekes, back on the field after breaking his leg in last season’s Redbox Bowl, was part of a swarming Michigan State defense that held the Golden Hurricane to minus-73 yards rushing. The Spartans (1-0) still had their problems offensively, but that made little difference on this night.

Kenny Willekes recovered two fumbles, including one in the end zone for a touchdown, and No. 18 Michigan State manhandled Tulsa, 28-7, in East Lansing, Mich., on Friday night.

Advertisement

The touchdown by Willekes came after he and Raequan Williams sacked Zach Smith near the goal line. The ball came free, and Willekes came up with it to put Michigan State up, 22-0.

The big question coming into this game was how Michigan State’s offense would look after the Spartans scored only 32 points over the final four games of 2018. Coach Mark Dantonio shuffled roles around among his offensive assistants, making Brad Salem the offensive coordinator.

Michigan State got the ball first Friday and capped a penalty-aided drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to Connor Heyward. Then the defense — which was No. 1 in the nation against the run last season — took over.

Tulsa went with Smith, a Baylor transfer, at quarterback over returning sophomore Seth Boomer. It would have probably been a long night no matter who was in. Michigan State was up, 25-0, before Smith threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford late in the second quarter.

The Spartans have won 21 straight home openers.

Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0 — Jonathan Taylor, who led the nation last year with 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushed for 135 yards and scored a career-best four touchdowns — including the first two receiving TDs of his career — as the No. 19 Badgers rolled over the Bulls in their season opener in Tampa.