Rory McIlroy surges to within a shot of lead at European Masters

Rory McIlroy picked up five shots in his last five holes for a 7-under-par 63 Friday to move within a shot of the lead after two rounds of the European Masters at Crans-Montana, Switzerland. McIlroy, Andres Romero (61), Tommy Fleetwood (65), and two others are 10 under, one behind Gavin Green (64), who had eight birdies, at 11-under 129.

Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens said his ‘‘heart was turned to ash’’ when his wife, Emily, 14-month-old son Cullen, and mother-in-law Joan Bernard were slain this week in Virginia. ‘‘My life as I knew it is destroyed,’’ the 24-year-old Montgomery Biscuits pitcher wrote Thursday night in an Instagram post, his first public statement since Tuesday’s slayings. Matthew Bernard, the 18-year-old brother of Bivens’ wife, was charged with first-degree murder in the slayings . . . Indians righthander Carlos Carrasco rejoined the team for a series at Tampa Bay following a minor league rehab stint and will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday. Carrasco hasn’t pitched in the majors since late May, when he was diagnosed with leukemia . . . White Sox outfielder Jon Jay has a muscle tear in his right hip and will undergo season-ending surgery next week . . . David Glass and his family agreed to sell the Royals to an ownership group led by Kansas City entrepreneur John Sherman in a deal that is expected to be worth about $1 billion . . . Ex-Mets second baseman Wally Backman, 59, pleaded not guilty on Long Island, to harassment and criminal mischief charges after being accused of pushing a woman against a wall, twisting her hand, and taking her phone so she couldn't call 911

NHL

League won't terminate labor deal

The NHL told the NHL Players' Association that it won't use its option to terminate the existing collective bargaining agreement next year. The league’s decision comes two days before its deadline to notify the union whether it would reopen collective bargaining talks. The players’ union has until Sept. 15 to decide on whether to terminate the agreement as of September 2020, two years before the existing deal expires. If the players opt to reopen the CBA, it would set the clock ticking toward a potential third work stoppage in the sport since 2004. If the players choose not to terminate the agreement, it remains in effect until 2022.

COLLEGES

Dorchester’s Clarke looking at BC

Five-star high school basketball recruit Terrence Clarke is considering attending Boston College. Clarke, a Dorchester native who attends Brewster Academy (Class of 2021), has narrowed his list to BC, Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, UCLA, and Texas Tech.

MISCELLANY

Biles’ brother charged with murder

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, brother of Olympic gold-medal gymnast Simone Biles, was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury in connection a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three men dead at an Airbnb rental in Cleveland, the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Biles-Thomas, on active duty with the United States Army, was arrested at Fort Stewart in Georgia . . . Carli Lloyd had a goal and an assist in front of her hometown fans, and the US women’s national soccer team continued its post-World Cup victory tour with a 4-0 win over Portugal in Philadelphia on Thursday night . . . Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who started and played every offensive down for the Miami Dolphins on the NFL’s only unbeaten, untied team that went 17-0 in 1972, died Thursday at the age of 71. Obituary, Page 10 . . . Alejandro Valverde won the 113-mile seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta with Miguel Angel Lopez regaining the overall lead in eastern Spain. American cyclist Tejay van Garderen dropped out a day after being involved in a crash . . . The International Olympic Committee confirmed boxing qualification tournaments in China, Senegal, Argentina, and Britain from February to April. A final global qualifying tournament for men and women for the 2020 Tokyo Games will now be held in Paris, not Tokyo, from May 13-24. The IOC took over organizing the boxing competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games after stripping governing body AIBA of the right in June. Boxing in Tokyo will have eight men’s weight classes and five women’s weight classes.