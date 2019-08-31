It’s Gustavo Bou again as Revs secure draw late

It's @gustavobouok with a late goal and we are level! #NEvTOR pic.twitter.com/w9SErU6J8A

The Revolution (10-9-9, 39 pts.), who remain a point ahead of TFC (10-10-8, 38 pts.) in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, rallied as Gustavo Bou provided a late deciding score, converting in the 86th minute for the second successive game. Bou has a four-game scoring streak and has totaled six goals in eight games.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s road to the playoffs hit a bump as they were held to a 1-1 tie by Toronto FC on Saturday night.

The Revolution, who visit conference rivals New York City FC and Orlando City SC in their next two games, have two home matches remaining.

The Revolution alternated Juan Agudelo, Bou, and Cristian Penilla at center forward, all three combing well with Carles Gil in the opening half.

Bou shot wide (second, 28th minute), then left-footed off the side of the net (34th). Penilla fired high (24th), and Agudelo scuffed a point blank left-footer (36th).

Toronto threatened, but the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell made a last-ditch tackle (18th), then Richie Laryea got past DeJuan Jones into the penalty area, Jones recovering with a sliding block just outside the goal area (33rd). The Reds’ best first-half opportunity nearly developed in the 38th minute, as Erickson Gallardo broke loose and went down in a clash with goalkeeper Matt Turner, the play nullified by a late offside flag.

TFC started the second half with a breakaway by Alejandro Pozuelo, whose first attempt was blocked by a sliding Farrell, then both his and Nicolas Benezet’s follow were saved by Turner (52nd). Michael Bradley then sent a left-footer wide.

Gil’s point-blank volley off a combination involving Agudelo and Penilla was saved (68th), then a Bou drive was parried by Quentin Westberg, leading to a Toronto counter and opening score.

Substitute Nick DeLeon set up the score with a low cross through the penalty area, Benezet heading in at the back post after Turner deflected Marco Delgado’s unmarked left-footer in the 74th minute. It was the first MLS goal of the Frenchman’s career

Bou equalized with a low right-footer that slipped under Westberg’s left arm.

The Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to four games and have an 8-1-7 record since May 8.

REVOLUTION 1, TORONTO FC 1

REVOLUTION: Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell (Antonio Delamea 83d), Michael Mancienne, DeJuan Jones; Juan Agudelo, Luis Caicedo, Wilfried Zahibo (Juan Fernando Caicedo 67th), Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla (Diego Fagundez 73d); Gustavo Bou.

TORONTO: Quentin Westberg; Richie Laryea, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Auro (Ashtone Morgan 77th); Marco Delgado, Erickson Gallardo (Nick DeLeon 63d), Michael Bradley, Alejandro Pozuelo, Nicolas Benezet (Drew Moor 75th); Patrick Mullins.

Referee: Tim Ford. Goals: Benezet 74th, Bou 86th. Attendance: 16,588.