After surviving a fiery plane crash, Dale Earnhardt Jr. got “good therapy” getting behind the wheel again

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died at the Spa-Francorchamps track following a heavy crash at the F2 Belgian Grand Prix. The 22-year-old Frenchman lost his life at the high-speed circuit after an estimated 160 mile-per-hour collision with the car of 20-year-old US driver Juan-Manuel Correa as they accelerated uphill and then out of the notorious Eau Rouge corner on Lap 2. Hubert appeared to lose control of his Renault on the exit of the corner before slamming into the far-side barrier. His car flew off the tire wall and slid across the circuit before he was hit by Correa, who suffered fractures to both legs after his car was severed in half along with Hubert’s in the horrific crash. The race was canceled a few minutes later. An F2 race scheduled here for Sunday was also called off. Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team run by Garry Horner , the father of Red Bull boss Christian Horner . ‘‘[It] is a reminder of just how cruel motorsport, the sport we love, can be,’’ Christian Horner said.

A joyful Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the racetrack Saturday, finishing sixth in the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway two weeks after he and his family escaped a fiery plane crash in Tennessee. The race provided a welcome relief from thinking about the crash for Earnhardt and his family. The former NASCAR star hopped in his car after kissing wife, Amy , and 16-month old daughter, Isla , and his driving skills kicked in as he moved up from 14th into the top five. ‘‘It’s just good to be at the track,’’ Earnhardt said. ‘‘I can’t count how many people give me a warm feeling when I see them at the track. This is good therapy.’’ Earnhardt’s glee was apparent when he told fellow broadcaster Jeff Burton , ‘‘I didn’t think I’d be this good.’’ It was Earnhardt’s only race this season and his first since finishing fourth in Richmond almost a year ago. Denny Hamlin’s victory was stripped away when his first-place car failed inspection. Second-place finisher Cole Custer was awarded the Xfinity Series victory.

Baseball

Indians lose OF Naquin to ACL

Cleveland Indians lost left fielder Tyler Naquin for the season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Friday night, the second major injury the team has suffered in a week as it makes a push for the playoffs. Naquin, 28, was carted off the field after crashing into the wall while taking away a potential two-run, fifth-inning homer in a scoreless game from Joey Wendle in a game that ended in a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay. ‘‘I woke up middle of the night and I felt bad for Naq,’’ Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ‘‘The kid literally tried to run through the wall to save the game, and that’s how he’s played for us. It felt like he got kicked in the stomach.’’ Francona said Naquin, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, will return home with the team after Sunday’s finale of a three-game series with the Rays and be examined by team doctors. He missed 22 games with a strained calf and underwent hip surgery last year. The Indians lost third baseman José Ramírez when he broke his hand last weekend. He had surgery Monday. The team estimates Ramírez could be back as early as Oct. 1, when the AL playoffs open . . . Hal Naragon, of Barberton, Ohio, who caught Hall of Fame pitchers Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Early Wynn on Cleveland’s 1954 World Series team, has died. He was 90.

Golf

McIlroy falters due to fatigue

Rory McIlroy cited fatigue from a busy trans-Atlantic travel schedule after dropping shots late in the European Masters third round, cedeing the lead to Argentinian Andres Romero, who entered the final round with a one-stroke edge. McIlroy bogeyed the 14th, 17th and 18th in a 1-under-par 69, while Romero went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie from the 13th in his round of 66. Romero’s 14-under total of 196 is one ahead of second-place Wade Ormsby of Australia, who bogeyed the par-4 18th for a 67. Second-ranked McIlroy arrived at Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps directly from winning the weather-affected Tour Championship in Atlanta where he played 31 holes on Sunday.

Miscellany

Liverpool wins 13th straight

Liverpool achieved a club-record 13th straight Premier League win by beating Burnley, 3-0, to keep the team in first place on a maximum 12 points heading into the international break. An own-goal by Chris Wood, who deflected in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross, was added to by strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in at Turf Moor. It is the first time Liverpool has won its opening four matches in back-to-back seasons . . . Union Berlin claimed its first-ever Bundesliga win to end Borussia Dortmund’s perfect start to the season with a 3-1 victory, the first major upset in the competition’s history . . . The Houston Rockets and Eric Gordon agreed on a three-year contract extension, starting in 2020-21, with an option on a fourth season, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. Gordon has averaged 16.8 points and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range during his last three years in Houston . . . Melanie Tyndall, 32, became the second female Australian jockey to die at a track in as many days when she fell from her horse during a race in Darwin in the Northern Territory. On Friday, 22-year-old apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge was killed after falling from her horse during track work near Melbourne.