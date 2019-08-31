Taylor Townsend moves forward with aggressive net play

‘‘I just tried to do what I did in the last round and tried to get better,’’ Townsend said.

Two days after upsetting Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, Townsend stuck to her aggressive game plan and repeatedly rushed the net to set up easy volleys and smashes.

NEW YORK — Taylor Townsend charged into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, beating Sorana Cirstea, 7-5, 6-2, on Saturday at the US Open.

The 23-year-old Townsend’s victory came on a day when another young American was in the most anticipated matchup at the tournament so far, with 15-year-old Coco Gauff facing defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Advertisement

Gauff was trying to duplicate her thrilling run to the fourth round at Wimbledon but to do so would have to get past the No. 1-ranked player under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Osaka beat Serena Williams in last year’s final for her first major title.

The Gauff-Osaka winner will get Belinda Bencic, who advanced with a walkover after Anett Kontaveit withdrew from singles play with an acute viral illness. Kontaveit, the No. 21 seed from Estonia, will however remain in the doubles competition with partner Daria Kasatkina. They will play a second-round match Sunday.

Townsend came forward 75 times against Cirstea, amassing a 47-8 advantage in net points won. That style got her past Halep, the No. 4 seed, and never let Cirstea come back in a match that lasted less than 90 minutes.

Townsend’s previous best result at a major tournament was when she reached the third round at the 2014 French Open at age 18. She next faces No. 15 seed Bianca Andreescu, who beat No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki, 6-4, 6-4.

‘‘I’m here and I’m going to make it count,’’ Townsend said.

Andreescu missed most of the summer because of a shoulder injury but the Canadian returned to win the title in Toronto this month. She hasn’t lost a singles match since March, though fell in the first round of women’s doubles on Friday to Townsend’s team.

Advertisement

‘‘I kind of know what to expect. I know she loves coming to the net. She has incredible volleys,’’ Andreescu said. ‘‘I’ll for sure work on some passing shots tomorrow during my practice.’’

American Kristie Ahn also added to her best performance in a Grand Slam by beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 7-5. Ahn qualified for the US Open in 2008 at 16 but then went to play collegiately at Stanford, helping the Cardinal win the 2013 national championship, and didn’t get back to another major until the 2018 Australian Open. She lost in qualifying at Flushing Meadows the last three years before earning a wild card this summer.

The women’s field lost a top-10 seed when No. 7 Kiki Bertens was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by 26th seed Julia Goerges.

Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round in his 13th straight Grand Slam with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over qualifier Hyeon Chung, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who has been slowed since by injuries. Nadal hadn’t played since Tuesday after receiving a walkover in his second-round match, but the three-time champion didn’t show any rust in a match he finished in 1 hour, 59 minutes.

More than half of the 32 seeded men didn’t even make the third round, where a matchup Saturday between No. 14 John Isner and No. 22 Maric Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, was the only match in the third round between two seeded player.

Advertisement

Cilic earned the crucial break in the fourth set to get the advantage. Isner fought back a pair of match points before Cilic finally put it away on his serve to advance to a Grand Slam tournament fourth round for a 23rd time.

Isner finished with 40 aces and only four double faults. Cilic had 21 aces but 17 double faults.

Both players converted on about 80 percent of their first-serve points, but Cilic saved 13 of 14 break point chances.

Earlier on Louis Armstrong Stadium, No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Aljaz Bedene, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

. . .

Daniil Medvedev’s heel turn cost him another $9,000 — raising his total for fines at the tournament to $19,000 after three matches.

The US Tennis Association said the No. 5-seeded Russian was docked $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for angrily snatching and throwing away a towel from a ballperson, and $4,000 for holding his middle finger against the side of his face during his third-round victory.

That behavior resulted in a steady stream of booing from the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd throughout the match. The jeers reached a crescendo after Medvedev’s win was done, and he seemed to relish it and egged the spectators on.

Sarcastic as can be, he told them: ‘‘I want all of you to know, when you sleep tonight, I won because of you.’’

Advertisement

Medvedev has been fined after each of his matches so far: $7,500 for verbal abuse in the first round, $2,500 for equipment abuse in the second.

He can afford the penalties, though: By reaching the fourth round, he’s guaranteed to take home at least $280,000