Who will stay? Who will go? Keep up to date with all of this weekend’s personnel moves from the Patriots

On Friday, New England traded cornerback Duke Dawson to the Denver Broncos, a league source confirmed, and acquired center Russell Bodine from the Bills in a rare trade with an AFC East rival. Dawson, a second-round pick last year, struggled with health issues last year and never really panned out -- the Patriots are also very deep at corner, and so a deal from a position of strength allowed them to pick up another draft pick. The move to acquire Bodine is unusual. It’s the first trade Bill Belichick has made with the Bills since shipping away Drew Bledsoe in April 2002, and just the fifth trade the Patriots have made with a division opponent since Belichick became head coach in 2000.

The Patriots -- along with the rest of the league -- are in the middle of roster cuts, as every team in the NFL needs to get to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Saturday. Here’s a look at what has happened so far for New England. (This story will be updated throughout the day):

In addition, Friday reportedly saw the release of linebacker Christian Sam and offensive tackle Martez Ivey, according to The Athletic. According to NFL Media, the Patriots also waived safety A.J. Howard and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck. And multiple outlets have reported offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis was released.

New England has reportedly already made some moves Saturday morning, including the release of second-year wide receiver Braxton Berrios (per ESPN) and rookie Gunner Olszewski, the latter of which was confirmed via a league source. The Miami product is another player who struggled with health issues -- he was on the shelf all last season, and was hampered this summer as well -- and the Patriots’ depth at the position.

Olszewski was a fan favorite who lined up at multiple spots over the course of the summer, including receiver, returner, and defensive back.

The Patriots have also reportedly informed linebacker Calvin Munson of his release as well, according to multiple outlets. Like Berrios, Munson may have been the victim of an extraordinarily deep positional group -- New England has several talented linebackers, and there was simply no room for him on the roster. And tight end Eric Saubert, who was acquired earlier this month in hopes of creating more depth at the position, was also reportedly let go, per ESPN.

Reporting from the Globe’s Jim McBride and Nora Princiotti was used in this report. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.con. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.