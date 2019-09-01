MLB boxscore: Red Sox 4, Angels 3

Boston 103 000 000 — 4 8 0

LA Angels 001 100 010 — 3 8 0

a-struck out for Travis in 8th, b-flied out for G.Hernández in 9th, c-struck out for Rengifo in 8th, d-walked for Stassi in 6th. LOB—Boston 6, LA Angels 9. 2B—Bogaerts (48), Goodwin (27), Pujols (18), Rengifo (18). HR—Bogaerts (31), off Heaney, Martinez (34), off Heaney, Upton (10), off Barnes. SB—Calhoun (4). SF—Stassi. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2 (Travis 2), LA Angels 6 (Fletcher, Trout, Pujols, Upton 2, Rengifo). RISP—Boston 1 for 4, LA Angels 1 for 6. GIDP—Bogaerts, Travis. DP—Boston 1 (Travis); LA Angels 2 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols), (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Advertisement

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 2 1 0 0 1 2 45 4.28 Lakins 2 5 2 2 1 0 43 4.70 Weber W 2-2 2 1 0 0 1 1 32 4.09 Velázquez 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.69 Barnes 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 4.33 Workman S 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.20

LA Angels IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney L 3-4 5 7 4 4 2 4 97 4.16 Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.70 Bard 1 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.09 Mejía ⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 15 7.71 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.60

IBB—off Heaney (Martinez). HBP—by Workman (Trout). WP—Heaney 2. Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley. T—3:21. A—39,382 (45,517).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Betts singled to center. On Heaney’s wild pitch, Betts to second. Devers popped out to third baseman Fletcher. On Heaney’s wild pitch, Betts to third. Bogaerts singled to left, Betts scored. Martinez walked, Bogaerts to second. Travis grounded into a double play, third baseman Fletcher to second baseman Rengifo to first baseman Pujols, Martinez out.

THIRD INNING

RED SOX — Betts grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Pujols. Devers singled to left. Bogaerts homered to center on a 1-1 count, Devers scored. Martinez homered to left on the first pitch. Travis struck out. Benintendi grounded out, first baseman Pujols to pitcher Heaney.

ANGELS — Lakins pitching. Stassi grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Travis. Fletcher flied out to right fielder Betts. Trout singled to center. Goodwin singled to left, Trout to second. Pujols hit a ground-rule double to left, Trout scored, Goodwin to third. Upton grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Travis.

FOURTH INNING

ANGELS — Calhoun walked. Simmons flied out to right fielder Betts. Rengifo singled to right, Calhoun to third. Stassi hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder G.Hernández, Calhoun scored. Fletcher singled to right, Rengifo to third. Trout popped out to first baseman Travis.

Advertisement

EIGHTH INNING

ANGELS — Moreland in as first baseman. Barnes pitching. Upton homered to center on a 1-1 count. Calhoun struck out. Simmons grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland. Bour pinch-hitting for Rengifo. Bour struck out.