MLB boxscore: Red Sox 4, Angels 3
At Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.
|BOSTON
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.312
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.317
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|a-Morland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|GHernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Bradley ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|LA ANGELS
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Goodwin lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Upton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.239
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|c-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Thaiss 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.138
|d-Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|KevSmith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|7
Boston 103 000 000 — 4 8 0
LA Angels 001 100 010 — 3 8 0
a-struck out for Travis in 8th, b-flied out for G.Hernández in 9th, c-struck out for Rengifo in 8th, d-walked for Stassi in 6th. LOB—Boston 6, LA Angels 9. 2B—Bogaerts (48), Goodwin (27), Pujols (18), Rengifo (18). HR—Bogaerts (31), off Heaney, Martinez (34), off Heaney, Upton (10), off Barnes. SB—Calhoun (4). SF—Stassi. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2 (Travis 2), LA Angels 6 (Fletcher, Trout, Pujols, Upton 2, Rengifo). RISP—Boston 1 for 4, LA Angels 1 for 6. GIDP—Bogaerts, Travis. DP—Boston 1 (Travis); LA Angels 2 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols), (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|4.28
|Lakins
|2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|43
|4.70
|Weber W 2-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|4.09
|Velázquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.69
|Barnes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|4.33
|Workman S 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.20
|LA Angels
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney L 3-4
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|97
|4.16
|Del Pozo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.70
|Bard
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.09
|Mejía
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|7.71
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.60
IBB—off Heaney (Martinez). HBP—by Workman (Trout). WP—Heaney 2. Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley. T—3:21. A—39,382 (45,517).
FIRST INNING
RED SOX — Betts singled to center. On Heaney’s wild pitch, Betts to second. Devers popped out to third baseman Fletcher. On Heaney’s wild pitch, Betts to third. Bogaerts singled to left, Betts scored. Martinez walked, Bogaerts to second. Travis grounded into a double play, third baseman Fletcher to second baseman Rengifo to first baseman Pujols, Martinez out.
THIRD INNING
RED SOX — Betts grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Pujols. Devers singled to left. Bogaerts homered to center on a 1-1 count, Devers scored. Martinez homered to left on the first pitch. Travis struck out. Benintendi grounded out, first baseman Pujols to pitcher Heaney.
ANGELS — Lakins pitching. Stassi grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Travis. Fletcher flied out to right fielder Betts. Trout singled to center. Goodwin singled to left, Trout to second. Pujols hit a ground-rule double to left, Trout scored, Goodwin to third. Upton grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Travis.
FOURTH INNING
ANGELS — Calhoun walked. Simmons flied out to right fielder Betts. Rengifo singled to right, Calhoun to third. Stassi hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder G.Hernández, Calhoun scored. Fletcher singled to right, Rengifo to third. Trout popped out to first baseman Travis.
EIGHTH INNING
ANGELS — Moreland in as first baseman. Barnes pitching. Upton homered to center on a 1-1 count. Calhoun struck out. Simmons grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland. Bour pinch-hitting for Rengifo. Bour struck out.