MLB boxscore: Red Sox 4, Angels 3

At Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

BOSTONABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf511001.287
Devers 3b412001.321
Bogaerts ss413300.312
Martinez dh211121.317
Travis 1b300002.239
a-Morland ph-1b100001.244
Benintendi lf300011.281
Vázquez c400001.274
Holt 2b301011.321
GHernández cf300001.000
b-Bradley ph-cf100000.220
Totals33484410
LA ANGELSABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher 3b-2b501000.285
Trout cf311011.293
Goodwin lf502000.287
Pujols 1b401101.252
Upton dh411101.211
Calhoun rf210022.239
Simmons ss400000.268
Rengifo 2b302000.245
c-Bour ph100001.182
Thaiss 3b000000.185
Stassi c100100.138
d-Ohtani ph000010.289
KevSmith c100001.217
Totals3338347

Boston 103 000 000 —  4  8  0

LA Angels 001 100 010 —  3  8  0

a-struck out for Travis in 8th, b-flied out for G.Hernández in 9th, c-struck out for Rengifo in 8th, d-walked for Stassi in 6th. LOB—Boston 6, LA Angels 9. 2B—Bogaerts (48), Goodwin (27), Pujols (18), Rengifo (18). HR—Bogaerts (31), off Heaney, Martinez (34), off Heaney, Upton (10), off Barnes. SB—Calhoun (4). SF—Stassi. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2 (Travis 2), LA Angels 6 (Fletcher, Trout, Pujols, Upton 2, Rengifo). RISP—Boston 1 for 4, LA Angels 1 for 6. GIDP—Bogaerts, Travis. DP—Boston 1 (Travis); LA Angels 2 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols), (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Price210012454.28
Lakins252210434.70
Weber W 2-2210011324.09
Velázquez100011155.69
Barnes111102184.33
Workman S 10100001152.20
LA AngelsIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney L 3-4574424974.16
Del Pozo100012162.70
Bard110001145.09
Mejía00011157.71
Robles100002122.60

IBB—off Heaney (Martinez). HBP—by Workman (Trout). WP—Heaney 2. Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley. T—3:21. A—39,382 (45,517).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Betts singled to center. On Heaney’s wild pitch, Betts to second. Devers popped out to third baseman Fletcher. On Heaney’s wild pitch, Betts to third. Bogaerts singled to left, Betts scored. Martinez walked, Bogaerts to second. Travis grounded into a double play, third baseman Fletcher to second baseman Rengifo to first baseman Pujols, Martinez out.

THIRD INNING

RED SOX — Betts grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Pujols. Devers singled to left. Bogaerts homered to center on a 1-1 count, Devers scored. Martinez homered to left on the first pitch. Travis struck out. Benintendi grounded out, first baseman Pujols to pitcher Heaney.

ANGELS — Lakins pitching. Stassi grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Travis. Fletcher flied out to right fielder Betts. Trout singled to center. Goodwin singled to left, Trout to second. Pujols hit a ground-rule double to left, Trout scored, Goodwin to third. Upton grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Travis.

FOURTH INNING

ANGELS — Calhoun walked. Simmons flied out to right fielder Betts. Rengifo singled to right, Calhoun to third. Stassi hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder G.Hernández, Calhoun scored. Fletcher singled to right, Rengifo to third. Trout popped out to first baseman Travis.

EIGHTH INNING

ANGELS — Moreland in as first baseman. Barnes pitching. Upton homered to center on a 1-1 count. Calhoun struck out. Simmons grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland. Bour pinch-hitting for Rengifo. Bour struck out.