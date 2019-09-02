Defending champion Naomi Osaka ousted from US Open

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka’s 10-match US Open winning streak and title defense are done after she was outplayed in the fourth round by Belinda Bencic Monday and lost, 7-5, 6-4.

Osaka has been wearing a black sleeve on her bothersome left knee and was visited by a trainer after getting broken to trail, 3-2, in the second set.

The result under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy day means both defending champions and No. 1 seeds are gone before the quarterfinals at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.