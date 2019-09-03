Bears unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas

Each 12-foot statue is 3,000 pounds. One shows Payton, the Hall of Fame running back who died in 1999 at the age of 45 from cancer, and the other is of Halas, the team’s founder, owner and head coach who led the franchise to six NFL titles. Halas died in 1983 at the age of 88.

The Chicago Bears have unveiled statues of Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field, two days before the team opens the 100th season of the NFL with a home game against the Green Bay Packers.

The fourth pick in the 1975 draft, Payton spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Bears. He retired following the 1987 season as the league’s all-time leading rusher with 16,726 yards.

Audible by Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been given the green light to change plays at the line of scrimmage, just as the quarterback wanted, starting when the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears open the season Thursday night at Soldier Field.

No one knows exactly how that will look, though, because Rodgers played nary a down in the preseason despite first-year head coach Matt LaFleur’s installation of a new offense. This much is certain: Changing plays at the line of scrimmage was an ugly bone of contention between Rodgers and Mike McCarthy last season and led to the coach’s firing in early December. It was a topic that buzzed throughout the offseason and preseason, until Labor Day.

‘‘We've given him all the freedom,’’ LaFleur told reporters Monday. ‘‘So if he sees something, he’s got the green light to do whatever he needs to do to get us into a good play. We’re not going to take that from him.’’

Notable signings

The Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension Tuesday through the 2021 season. He could have become a free agent after this season. Bernard, a second-round draft pick in 2013, has been used to complement Joe Mixon. Last season, he carried 56 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 218 yards . . . The Los Angeles Chargers have extended Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey’s contract through the 2020 season. Pouncey was in the final season of a two-year, $15 million contract. The extension will be worth $9 million next season . . . The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle La’el Collins have agreed on a new contract, the second extension to get settled during star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout. The deal signed Tuesday is for $50 million over five years with $35 million guaranteed. It’s the second extension Collins and the Cowboys have negotiated since he chose them as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

