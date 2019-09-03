Ace Blake Snell might return for Tampa Bay Rays

Major pitching reinforcements may be on the way for the wild-card chasing Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow . Snell, an AL Cy Young Award winner, has been out since July 22 because of bone chips in his throwing elbow that required surgery. He is set to throw batting practice or pitch in a minor league playoff game Saturday. Glasnow was 6-1 before being sidelined in mid-May by a strained right forearm. He could be back this weekend. ‘‘I feel 100 percent,’’ Glasnow said Tuesday.

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged with No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019. The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank. The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

Question marks for Irish

There are some questions marks for No. 8 Notre Dame after a somewhat lackluster showing on the road to open the season, even if it ended with a 35-17 win over Louisville Monday night at South bend, Ind. The silver lining for coach Brian Kelly: He was able to give his inexperienced charges some valuable playing time. Notre Dame trailed, 14-7, in the first quarter before turning things around and only outgained the Cardinals, 423-383, in total yards. Still, the Fighting Irish recovered three turnovers and clamped down over the final three quarters.

College basketball

UConn-Tennessee renewed

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is renewing the women’s basketball rivalry between UConn and Tennessee and will sponsor a two-year series. The Hall of Fame said the first game will be Jan. 23, 2020, at the XL Center in Hartford, with a return game in Knoxville during the 2020-21 season.

Gymnastics

Biles struggling over brother

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles said she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead. She said in a tweet Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families. Authorities in Ohio said 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year’s Eve party shooting. Police in Cleveland saidthe shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party. Three men were killed when gunfire broke out during a fight and two others were wounded. Biles-Thomas is scheduled for arraignment in Cleveland on Sept. 13. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Miscellany

‘Cyborg’ leaves for Bellator

Former UFC featherweight champion Cris ‘‘Cyborg’’ Justino signed with the Bellator promotion. Bellator announced the move to acquire one of the most accomplished fighters in women’s mixed martial arts history. The 34-year-old Justino (21-2, 1 no-contest) went unbeaten in 20 fights over 13½ years during an MMA career that began in 2005. After joining the UFC in 2016, she won its inaugural 145-pound belt in July 2017. But Justino lost her title to two-belt champion Amanda Nunes last December in a stunning 51-second knockout defeat. Justino has feuded openly with UFC president Dana White in recent months, and her UFC contract ended in July . . . Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. The hard-hitting defenseman said he would be taking a new role within the organization.