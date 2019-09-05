Feds hit Michigan State with $4.5 million fine in Larry Nassar case

The federal government ordered Michigan State to make sweeping changes and pay a $4.5 million fine after determining it failed to adequately respond to sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar , a campus sports doctor who molested elite gymnasts and other female athletes. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the penalty after the conclusion of two federal investigations. She said Nassar’s actions were ‘‘disgusting and unimaginable’’ and that the university’s response fit the same description. The fine, which will go to the Treasury, is the largest levied under the Clery Act, a law that requires colleges to collect data on campus crime and notify students of threats. The previous largest fine, $2.4 million, was imposed in 2016 against Penn State University over its handling of sexual misconduct involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky .

The Chicago Cubs put closer Craig Kimbrel on the injured list with elbow inflammation ahead of a big series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kimbrel hasn’t pitched since allowing a three-run home run to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich in a 4-0 loss Sunday. Kimbrel had 42 saves for the World Series champion Boston last season, but became a free agent and did not agree to a contract until reaching a $43 million, three-year deal on June 7. He has a 5.68 ERA in 21 games with 26 strikeouts in 19 innings . . . Houston Astros righthanded pitcher Aaron Sanchez will have surgery on his throwing shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season. Sanchez hasn’t pitched since Aug. 20 because of what the team said was a sore right pectoral muscle. The team had expected him to return this season, but general manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday morning Sanchez, who was acquired from Toronto on July 31 and combined with three relievers to throw a no-hitter in his first start for the Astros on Aug. 3, would have the unspecified procedure on his right shoulder next week. Also, Luhnow said outfielder George Springer, who was carted off the field Tuesday after hitting his head against the outfield wall making a catch against the Brewers, was diagnosed with a mild concussion and will miss a few games . . . White Sox manager Rick Renteria will have surgery on his right rotator cuff on Friday in Chicago. The 57-year-old Renteria will miss the weekend home series against the Los Angeles Angels but plans to return to the dugout early next week.

Golf

Johnson has knee surgery

Dustin Johnson had routine surgery on his left knee and is expected to return this fall. His manager likened it to the surgery on Johnson’s right knee at the end of 2011. Johnson, who typically does not have a big fall schedule, experienced some irritation in his left knee toward the end of the season and and decided to have arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage damage . . . Paul Casey of England defied wind and rain to shoot a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke lead over Austria’s Matthias Schwab in the opening round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany.

Advertisement

The four-time Ryder Cup player, who was also struggling for several days with a sore throat, started late and battled against increasing winds in the afternoon before carding seven birdies and a bogey at the Green Eagle Golf Course . . . Kyle Berkshire won the World Long Drive Championship, beating two-time champion Tim Burke with a 406-yard drive at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla.

Advertisement

College Football

Davie to miss Notre Dame trip

New Mexico coach Bob Davie won’t make the trip next week when the Lobos travel to face his former team, No. 8 Notre Dame. Davie said in a statement he will be involved with the team next week but run game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach for the Sept. 14 game in South Bend. The 64-year-old Davie was rushed to an Albuquerque hospital for an undisclosed medical issue after New Mexico’s season-opening victory over Sam Houston State.

Advertisement

. . . Two people were arrested for flying a drone over over the south end of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor during the Wolverine’s football season opener against Middle Tennessee State last Saturday night. According to the school’s deputy police chief, Melissa Overton, the unidentified suspects were not Michigan students and face misdemeanor university ordinance and Federal Aviation Administration violations. . . Kadin Roberts-Day, 15, a 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound sophomore offensive lineman in Joplin, Mo., died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency at the Joplin High School gymnasium, where the team had practiced indoors because of heat and humidity. Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappe l said Roberts-Day had a history of severe asthma but had been medically cleared to play sports.

Miscellany

NHL, players union hold talks

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association will meet Friday in New York to continue collective bargaining negotiations. Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement effective a year from now. Unlike previous negotiations where NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said there was a need for fundamental changes, the issues this time appear more manageable with Bettman describing the ongoing dialogue between the league and players as ‘‘joint problem-solving.’’ . . . Former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre denied taking money that was allegedly used to fix the result of a Spanish league soccer match eight years ago between Levante and Zaragoza, which Aguirre coached at the time.. . . Philippe Gilbert of Belgium made a solo charge to win the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Basque country while Primoz Roglic, a former ski jumper from Slovenia, finished in the peloton to hold on to the leader’s red jersey . . . Big Air, a snowboarding event which was staged at Fenway Park last year, will be held at SunTrust Park in Atlanta in December.