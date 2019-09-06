Daniil Medvedev has no problem reaching first US Open final

During his on-court interview, Medvedev referenced his ‘‘tournament of controversies,’’ which included accumulating $19,000 in fines and antagonizing booing fans last week, saying he knew it was ‘‘not going to be easy with the public.’’

The No. 5-seeded Russian has gone from trolling angry crowds at Flushing Meadows to playing for the title after beating unseeded Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3, in the first semifinal Friday under Arthur Ashe Stadium’s closed retractable roof.

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev first made a name for himself at the US Open by earning the wrath of spectators. Now he’s gaining everyone’s respect as he heads to his first Grand Slam final.

Medvedev’s tennis was a bit scratchy Friday, and he barely avoided dropping the opening set, but he did just enough with his mostly defensive style to get past Dimitrov, who had eliminated Roger Federer in a five-set quarterfinal.

In Sunday’s final, Medvedev will face either 18-time major champion Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettini, a 23-year-old from Italy who is seeded 24th.

Medvedev, 23, said he planned to watch that second semifinal, with ‘‘popcorn, in front of TV.’’

Nadal has been gaining on Federer in the Grand Slam title standings: A fourth championship at the US Open will also move him within one of Federer’s record total in the overall standings.

Like Medvedev, Berrettini is trying to make his debut in a major final.

The 6-foot-6-inch Medvedev hadn’t even been past the fourth round at a Slam until this one. He’s been the tour’s top player over the recent hard-court circuit, though, reaching three other finals on the surface. Medvedev has won 20 of his last 22 matches and leads the tour with 50 victories in 2019.

He drew all sorts of attention during Week 1 at the US Open. In his third-round victory, fans got on him for angrily snatching and tossing away a towel from a ballperson, then for holding up his middle finger against the side of his face. When they let him hear it at the end of the match, jeering loudly, he basked in it, asking for more noise and sarcastically thanking them. There was a similar display after his next win, too.

On Friday, the stands seemed to have more people pulling for Dimitrov than Medvedev, but once again, that didn’t matter.

At No. 78, Dimitrov was heading in the opposite direction, losing seven of his last eight matches before getting to New York. That’s why a player once ranked as high as No. 3 was down to No. 78, making him the lowest semifinalist at the US Open since 1991, when Jimmy Connors — who was in the stands Friday — was out of the top 150.

Dimitrov sure should have gone up a set early.

He was a point away while leading 6-5 as Medvedev served. But Medvedev played aggressively there, using a big forehand to get to the net and take that point, then turned to his guest box and barked something.

The ensuing tiebreaker was filled with errors by both, closing with a forehand into the net by Dimitrov and another that he sailed long.

Truth be told, neither was all that elegant or excellent in that first set.

Yet Medvedev managed to take it, even though Dimitrov dominated pretty much every statistical category. Dimitrov won more points, 43-41. He compiled twice as many total winners, 14-7. He made fewer unforced errors, 18-15.

The second set came down to the last game, when Dimitrov’s inconsistency was again on display. After one spectacular point, which drew a standing ovation, he paused to take a look at a replay on the overhead videoboard. Soon after that, though, he hit a mediocre approach shot that allowed Medvedev to strike a down-the-line backhand passing winner for set point. Dimitrov followed with a backhand into the net and hung his head.

That made it a two-set lead for Medvedev, a deficit Dimitrov had faced 19 previous times at majors and never overcome. He wasn’t going to on this day, either.

. . .

Top-seed Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombian men’s team to win the doubles title at the US Open, defeating Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, 6-4, 7-5.

Cabal and Farah were already the first men’s doubles pairing from Colombia to win a Grand Slam trophy and to be ranked No. 1 after they won Wimbledon this year. They followed their Wimbledon championship with another strong run through the US Open and won their fifth doubles title of the season.

They became the sixth team to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year in the Open era.

Cabal and Farah celebrated Friday a year after they were knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champs Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.

. . .

The fourth-seeded team of Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka will play for the US Open women’s doubles title.

Mertens and Sabalenka rallied to beat Caroline Dolehide and Vania King, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. They advance to play Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka for the championship on Sunday.

Barty won the women’s doubles title last year at Flushing Meadows with CoCo Vandeweghe.

Mertens and Sabalenka are trying to win their first Grand Slam title together, getting as far as the French Open semifinals this year.