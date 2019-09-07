Bianca Andreescu denies Serena Williams’s latest bid for history

Earlier, Williams inspired a performer to change the lyrics to ‘‘America The Beautiful’’ — and the crowd loved it.

The 19-year-old Andreescu broke Williams’s serve in the first and last games of the first set — with Williams double-faulting on break point both times.

NEW YORK — Bianca Andreescu denied Serena Williams in her latest bid for history with a convincing 6-3, 7-5 victory in the women’s finals of the US Open on Saturday afternoon

Adrienne Warren sang ‘‘And crown thy good with ‘sisterhood,’ ’’ when the actual lyric to the line is ‘‘brotherhood.’’

Williams and her older sister, Venus, have combined to win eight US Open singles titles, playing each other in back-to-back years in 2001 and 2002.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attended the final and sat in Williams’s box. Williams and the former Meghan Markle are friends, and Williams and her husband attended her wedding to Prince Harry.

Williams was trying to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title — equaling Margaret Court’s record — while Andreescu become the first Canadian woman to win one.

The eighth-seeded Williams has reached four major finals since having a baby but lost them all. Two were at Wimbledon and the other last year at the US Open against Naomi Osaka, which quickly devolved after Williams argued with chair umpire Carlos Ramos about a warning over receiving coaching signals.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray have successfully defended their US Open mixed doubles championships.

Mattek-Sands and Murray beat the top-seeded team of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus, 6-2, 6-3. They are the first team to defend a US Open mixed doubles title since Kevin Curren and Anne Smith in 1981 and 1982. Murray became the first man in the Open era to win three straight mixed doubles titles in Flushing Meadows after starting the run in 2017 with Martina Hingis.

Murray won his fifth Grand Slam mixed doubles title and Mattek-Sands won her third.