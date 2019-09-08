fb-pixel

NFL big sum: New England 33, Pittsburgh 3

1234F
STEELERS00303
PATRIOTS71310333

At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Attendance: 65,878. Time: 3:00.

Net yards rushing
PIT32
NE99
Net yards passing
PIT276
NE366
Total net yards offense
PIT308
NE465
Time of possession
Pit27:27
NE32:33
PitNE
First downsTotal1524
 Rushing18
 Passing1115
 Penalties31
ConversionsThird down3-127-14
 Fourth down1-30-0
 Red zone efficiency0-10-3
RushingAttempts1329
 Average gain2.53.4
PassingComp.-att.-int.27-47-125-37-0
 Avg. gain per pass play5.89.6
 Sacked-yards lost1-01-7
Total offensePlays, pass and rush6167
 Avg. gain per play5.06.9
Return yardsTotal4370
 Punt returns-yards0-02-35
 Kick returns-yards2-432-35
 Int. returns-yards0-01-0
PuntingNumber-average5-45.63-41.0
 Had blocked00
PenaltiesNo.-yards6-547-55
FumblesNo.-lost2-00-0

Scoring summary

FIRST QUARTER

New England 7, Pittsburgh 0

Josh Gordon 20 yd pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick). Drive: 7 plays, 82 yards, 3:08.

SECOND QUARTER

New England 10, Pittsburgh 0

Stephen Gostkowski 25 yd FG. Drive: 12 plays, 55 yards, 5:24.

New England 17, Pittsburgh 0

Phillip Dorsett II 25 yd pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick). Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:09.

New England 20, Pittsburgh 0

Stephen Gostkowski 41 yd FG. Drive: 8 plays, 30 yards, 1:40.

THIRD QUARTER

New England 20, Pittsburgh 3

Chris Boswell 19 yd FG. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:43.

Advertisement

New England 27, Pittsburgh 3

Phillip Dorsett II 58 yd pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick). Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 2:12.

New England 30, Pittsburgh 3

Stephen Gostkowski 35 yd FG. Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 5:07.

FOURTH QUARTER

New England 33, Pittsburgh 3

Stephen Gostkowski 39 yd FG. Drive: 13 plays, 34 yards, 5:48.

STEELERS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Conner10212.150
Roethlisberger177.070
Samuels242.020

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Rthlisberger47272760145

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Smith-Schuster867813.0260
Switzer66294.880
Conner444411.0230
D.Johnson53258.390
Moncrief10372.330
Washington525125.5450
McDonald424020.0210
Samuels2122.020

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Berry545.65820

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Switzer221.5260

Tackles-assists-sacks

Bush 7-4-0, Heyward 3-5-0, Kelly 5-2-0, Haden 6-0-0, Barron 6-0-0, Te.Edmunds 4-2-0, Hilton 5-0-0, Dupree 4-0-1, Alualu 3-1-0, V.Williams 1-1-0, Nelson 1-2-0, Tuitt 2-0-0, Dangerfield 0-0-0, Watt 1-1-0, Holton 0-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Matakevich 0-0-0, Burns 1-0-0, Samuels 0-0-0

PATRIOTS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Burkhead8445.5110
White4266.590
Michel15140.950
Edelman188.080
Bolden177.070

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Brady36243413058
Edelman11320032

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Edelman668313.8240
White555611.2320
Burkhead55418.2170
Dorsett II449523.8582
Gordon337324.3441
Meyers112222.0220
Izzo1133.030

Interceptions

No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
D.McCourty100.000

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Bailey341.05310

Punt returns

No.Avg.FCLgTD
Olszewski217.53200

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Bolden217.5200

Tackles-assists-sacks

J.McCourty 6-1-0, Collins Sr. 6-0-0, Hightower 6-0-0, D.McCourty 5-1-0, Chung 4-2-0, Gilmore 4-2-0, Bentley 2-1-0, Jones 2-1-0, Guy 0-2-0, Simon 0-2-0, Harmon 0-2-0, Wise Jr. 1-0-1, Winovich 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Bolden 0-0-0, Gostkowski 0-0-0, Shelton 1-0-0, Calhoun 0-1-0