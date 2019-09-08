NFL big sum: New England 33, Pittsburgh 3
|STEELERS
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|PATRIOTS
|7
|13
|10
|3
|33
At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Attendance: 65,878. Time: 3:00.
|Net yards rushing
|PIT
|32
|NE
|99
|Net yards passing
|PIT
|276
|NE
|366
|Total net yards offense
|PIT
|308
|NE
|465
|Time of possession
|Pit
|27:27
|NE
|32:33
|Pit
|NE
|First downs
|Total
|15
|24
|Rushing
|1
|8
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalties
|3
|1
|Conversions
|Third down
|3-12
|7-14
|Fourth down
|1-3
|0-0
|Red zone efficiency
|0-1
|0-3
|Rushing
|Attempts
|13
|29
|Average gain
|2.5
|3.4
|Passing
|Comp.-att.-int.
|27-47-1
|25-37-0
|Avg. gain per pass play
|5.8
|9.6
|Sacked-yards lost
|1-0
|1-7
|Total offense
|Plays, pass and rush
|61
|67
|Avg. gain per play
|5.0
|6.9
|Return yards
|Total
|43
|70
|Punt returns-yards
|0-0
|2-35
|Kick returns-yards
|2-43
|2-35
|Int. returns-yards
|0-0
|1-0
|Punting
|Number-average
|5-45.6
|3-41.0
|Had blocked
|0
|0
|Penalties
|No.-yards
|6-54
|7-55
|Fumbles
|No.-lost
|2-0
|0-0
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
New England 7, Pittsburgh 0
Josh Gordon 20 yd pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick). Drive: 7 plays, 82 yards, 3:08.
SECOND QUARTER
New England 10, Pittsburgh 0
Stephen Gostkowski 25 yd FG. Drive: 12 plays, 55 yards, 5:24.
New England 17, Pittsburgh 0
Phillip Dorsett II 25 yd pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick). Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:09.
New England 20, Pittsburgh 0
Stephen Gostkowski 41 yd FG. Drive: 8 plays, 30 yards, 1:40.
THIRD QUARTER
New England 20, Pittsburgh 3
Chris Boswell 19 yd FG. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:43.
New England 27, Pittsburgh 3
Phillip Dorsett II 58 yd pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick). Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 2:12.
New England 30, Pittsburgh 3
Stephen Gostkowski 35 yd FG. Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 5:07.
FOURTH QUARTER
New England 33, Pittsburgh 3
Stephen Gostkowski 39 yd FG. Drive: 13 plays, 34 yards, 5:48.
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Conner
|10
|21
|2.1
|5
|0
|Roethlisberger
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Samuels
|2
|4
|2.0
|2
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Rthlisberger
|47
|27
|276
|0
|1
|45
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Smith-Schuster
|8
|6
|78
|13.0
|26
|0
|Switzer
|6
|6
|29
|4.8
|8
|0
|Conner
|4
|4
|44
|11.0
|23
|0
|D.Johnson
|5
|3
|25
|8.3
|9
|0
|Moncrief
|10
|3
|7
|2.3
|3
|0
|Washington
|5
|2
|51
|25.5
|45
|0
|McDonald
|4
|2
|40
|20.0
|21
|0
|Samuels
|2
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Berry
|5
|45.6
|58
|2
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Switzer
|2
|21.5
|26
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
Bush 7-4-0, Heyward 3-5-0, Kelly 5-2-0, Haden 6-0-0, Barron 6-0-0, Te.Edmunds 4-2-0, Hilton 5-0-0, Dupree 4-0-1, Alualu 3-1-0, V.Williams 1-1-0, Nelson 1-2-0, Tuitt 2-0-0, Dangerfield 0-0-0, Watt 1-1-0, Holton 0-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Matakevich 0-0-0, Burns 1-0-0, Samuels 0-0-0
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Burkhead
|8
|44
|5.5
|11
|0
|White
|4
|26
|6.5
|9
|0
|Michel
|15
|14
|0.9
|5
|0
|Edelman
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Bolden
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Brady
|36
|24
|341
|3
|0
|58
|Edelman
|1
|1
|32
|0
|0
|32
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Edelman
|6
|6
|83
|13.8
|24
|0
|White
|5
|5
|56
|11.2
|32
|0
|Burkhead
|5
|5
|41
|8.2
|17
|0
|Dorsett II
|4
|4
|95
|23.8
|58
|2
|Gordon
|3
|3
|73
|24.3
|44
|1
|Meyers
|1
|1
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|Izzo
|1
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
Interceptions
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|D.McCourty
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Bailey
|3
|41.0
|53
|1
|0
Punt returns
|No.
|Avg.
|FC
|Lg
|TD
|Olszewski
|2
|17.5
|3
|20
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Bolden
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
J.McCourty 6-1-0, Collins Sr. 6-0-0, Hightower 6-0-0, D.McCourty 5-1-0, Chung 4-2-0, Gilmore 4-2-0, Bentley 2-1-0, Jones 2-1-0, Guy 0-2-0, Simon 0-2-0, Harmon 0-2-0, Wise Jr. 1-0-1, Winovich 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Bolden 0-0-0, Gostkowski 0-0-0, Shelton 1-0-0, Calhoun 0-1-0