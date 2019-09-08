Team USA surges to Walker Cup crown

John Pak completed a perfect week and John Augenstein delivered the clinching point Sunday as Team USA celebrated a Walker Cup victory away from home for the first time in 12 years. The American amateurs overwhelmed Great Britain & Ireland by taking 8 of 10 singles matches for a 15½-10½ victory at Royal Liverpool. The Americans won two of three matches and tied the other in the morning foursomes. GB&I quickly picked up a point in singles when Sandy Scott beat Brandon Wu , the Stanford grad’s first loss of the week. The rest was all Team USA. Cole Hammer was 3 up through six holes on his way to a 6-and-5 victory over Conor Purcell . Pak made it 3-0 for the week with a 2-and-1 victory over Euan Walker . Augenstein, the US Amateur runner-up, began the Walker Cup with the opening tee shot Saturday and officially clinched it Sunday with his 4-and-3 win over Thomas Plumb . The US team increased the series lead to 37-9-1. The Walker Cup will be held at Seminole Golf Club in Florida in 2021 . . . Ryder Cup star Paul Casey carded a 6-under-par 66 to win the European Open by one shot in Hamburg, Germany, for his first European Tour title in five years. Casey started the day a stroke behind overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre and held his nerve with a bogey-free round to claim his 14th European Tour victory at 14-under 274 overall. Casey birdied Nos. 16 and 17 but parred the last hole to give Ritthammer and MacIntyre hope of a potential playoff. Ritthammer’s birdie attempt was just short and MacIntyre’s eagle attempt slid by the hole. Casey, a four-time Ryder Cup player, is the third successive English player to win the tournament after 2017 winner Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy in 2018.

The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in the Associated Press poll after LSU’s 45-38 road victory over Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4. Clemson remained No. 1, receiving 56 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Alabama received six first-place votes and Georgia stayed at No. 3. The last conference to hold three of the top four spots in the poll was the SEC on Nov. 2, 2014, when Mississippi State was No. 1, Auburn was third, and Alabama fourth. Southern California, which was unranked in the preseason for the first time since 2001, moved in at No. 24 after beating Stanford, 45-20. Maryland, which has scored 142 points in two games under new coach Mike Locksley, moved up to No. 21, the Terrapins’ first time in the Top 25 in six years . . . Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon that will require surgery. Wilson was injured late in the third quarter Saturday night on a horse-collar tackle by Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Turan Rush. Wilson’s injury likely propels Troy junior transfer Sawyer Smith to starter for Saturday night’s game against No. 9 Florida. Smith relieved Wilson and threw two touchdown passes to seal the 38-17 victory for Kentucky (2-0) . . . South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will have season-ending surgery on his fractured left foot. Bentley suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the foot on the final play of a 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31. He was in a walking boot and using a scooter to get around on the sideline as South Carolina beat Charleston Southern, 72-10, on Saturday, as freshman Ryan Hilinski had 282 yards and accounted for three TDs. The Gamecocks (1-1) play No. 2 Alabama (2-0) on Saturday.

Basketball

Delle Donne in record form

Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, making WNBA history along the way, as the regular-season champion Washington Mystics raced past the visiting Chicago Sky, 100-86. Delle Donne became the first player in WNBA history to shoot better than 50 percent from the field (220 of 427), 40 percent from 3-point range (52 of 121), and 90 percent from the foul line (114 of 117). Her free throw percent of 97.4 is a record for a player with at least 100 attempts. The Mystics (26-8), who lost to Seattle in the finals last year, have a double-bye into the semifinals and home court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Sky (20-14) are the No. 5 seed and play No. 8 Phoenix at home Wednesday in the single-elimination opening round of the playoffs. Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot had six assists to become the first player in league history to reach 300 in a season . . . Kelsey Mitchell hit a WNBA regular-season record nine 3-pointers, scoring 38 points to help the Indiana Fever beat the visiting Connecticut Sun, 104-76. The second-year guard had 30 points in the first half and broke the mark of eight held by five players. She equaled the nine 3s that Kristi Toliver hit in the 2017 playoffs. The Sun (23-11), locked into the No. 2 seed and a double-bye in the playoffs, played their starters less than half the game . . . Liz Cambage had 21 points and A'ja Wilson scored 8 of her 20 points in the final three-plus minutes to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the host Phoenix Mercury, 98-89, clinching the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The Aces (21-13), who missed the playoffs each of the last four years, earned a bye in Wednesday’s first round . . . Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd combined to score 30 of their 38 points in the first half and the visiting Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings, 78-64, helping them clinch the No. 6 seed in playoffs. The Storm (18-16), the defending champions, will host No. 7 seed Minnesota in a single-elimination first-round game Wednesday . . . Riquna Williams hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to help the host Los Angeles Sparks beat Minnesota, 77-68, ruining the Lynx’s chance of hosting a playoff game in the first round. The Sparks (22-12) have a first-round bye in the playoffs, which begin Wednesday, and will host Seattle or Minnesota on Sept. 15 in the second round. The Lynx (18-16), who had a five-game win streak snapped, will be the No. 7 seed because of their loss and Seattle’s win over Dallas.

Baseball

Good news for Nationals’ Suzuki

Catcher Kurt Suzuki might not miss extended time after an MRI on his right elbow revealed no serious injury for the NL wild-card leading Nationals. Suzuki has inflammation and still feels tingling in his arm after an awkward throw to second base. He was a seventh-inning defensive replacement Saturday and got injured in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Atlanta’s Rafael Ortega stealing. He left before the top of the eighth. ‘‘I felt something in my elbow,’’ Suzuki said Sunday. ‘‘Some tingling and zings. A little sore today, but should be good.’’ Suzuki, 36, is in the first season of a $10 million, two-year contract . . . Phillies star Bryce Harper was still out of the starting lineup because of an injured right hand. The Phillies began the day three games behind the Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot. Harper was hit by a fastball from Mets lefty Steven Matz on Friday night. X-rays were negative.

Miscellany

Record crowds for women’s soccer

The opening weekend of the Women’s Super League season attracted almost 63,000 fans across six games as England enjoyed an unprecedented increase in crowds, building on a surge in interest in women’s soccer during the World Cup. The cumulative crowd was a 12-fold increase on the start of the 2018-19 season when 5,167 fans attended the five games before the English top flight was enlarged from 11 to 12 teams. The total of 62,921 was reached this weekend thanks largely to Manchester City using the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea using Stamford Bridge, rather than the smaller venues where their women’s teams usually play, and men’s clubs not playing during the international break. A WSL attendance record was set Saturday when 31,213 saw Manchester City beat newly promoted Manchester United, 1-0. Chelsea had distributed 40,000 tickets for free for the visit of Tottenham on Sunday and 24,564 attended — still a record crowd for the west London club’s women’s team . . . Charles Leclerc ended Ferrari’s nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit in Monza as he held off the Mercedes duo to win Formula One’s Italian Grand Prix. Leclerc, 21, secured his second successive F1 race win in the process, having recorded his first ever in last week’s Belgian GP.