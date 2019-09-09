Jack Avellar, Nauset — A four-year starting keeper, Avellar began the season with back-to-back shutouts, one a 0-0 draw with Scituate and the other a 3-0 win over New Bedford.

Jimmy Boyle, North Andover — In shutouts over Methuen (3-0) and Tewksbury (6-0), the senior racked up three goals and three assists.

Grayson Hargens, Newton North — The senior scored a decisive pair of goals from the center back position as the Tigers (1-0) beat Walpole, 3-1, to open Bay State Conference play.

Kenneth Laurent, Georgetown — The Royals are 2-0 thanks to five goals and an assist from the senior in victories over Amesbury (3-2) and Ipswich (3-0).

Aidan Wells, West Bridgewater — The junior scored a hat trick in each of the first two games, a 6-1 win over St. John Paul II and and a 7-2 conquest of Middleborough.

