Brady said the real work with Brown will begin Wednesday on the practice field, because the “clock was ticking” as Week 2 of the regular season looms.

“Antonio, meeting him today, I really enjoyed being around him,” Brady told Jim Gray as part of his weekly radio appearance with Westwood One . “He’s a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He’s been extremely productive.”

On Monday night, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he met with new receiver Antonio Brown earlier in the day, and sounded an optimistic note about where things stand when it comes to his new teammate.

“We’re going to meet as much as we possibly can,” he said. “I think that the quarterback-receiver relationship is so important. The more you know each other, the more you know what each other are thinking, the faster you can accelerate the trust and confidence in one another when you get on the field. I have had that with a lot of guys that I have played with. Certainly guys that are on the roster now, Julian [Edelman], Phillip Dorsett, Josh [Gordon].

“But, when you haven’t played with guys, you have to try and do it as quickly as possible. The clock is ticking on us right now. This is not the offseason program. This is about real games that count, and we’re going to try and spend as much time as we can together and really get up to speed and talking with what our roles and responsibilities are.”

For his part, Brown seems ready to go. He posted a picture to Snapchat indicating he was at Gillette Stadium at 6:58 a.m. Monday. For what it’s worth, Brown hasn’t said one way or another if he’ll take Brady up on his offer to stay with him while he gets acclimated to the Boston area.

“You know, I have asked a lot of guys over the years to stay at my house,” Brady told Gray. “Some have taken me up on it and others haven’t. I just want this transition for him to be really smooth. It’s been a lot of travel for him to go from the West Coast to the East Coast. Learning the playbook. I just want him to be comfortable. Whatever’s up to him, I’m totally cool with.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.