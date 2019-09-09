‘‘If this board refuses to act because of the lack of moral conviction and personal integrity of a few trustees, then it is imperative that president Stanley use his executive authority to launch an internal investigation to morally do what is right to find out the truth,’’ the statement said. There was no immediate comment Monday from Michigan State.

Victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar , who was sentenced to decades in prison for assault and child pornography crimes, are urging Michigan State’s new president to revive an investigation of how the school handled sexual assault complaints against Nassar, after trustees decided to drop the plan. Diane Byrum, the chairwoman of Michigan State’s governing board, wondered Friday what more could be done, especially after federal investigators last week ordered a $4.5 million fine and many changes in how the university responds to campus crime allegations. Trustees in June had agreed to hire a Chicago law firm to conduct a probe and publicly release a report. Rachel Denhollander and other victims are asking school president Samuel Stanley Jr. , who has been in the job since Aug. 1, to step in.

CollegeS

Swann resigns as USC’s AD

Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann, 67, abruptly resigned after three years on the job at his alma mater. USC President Carol Folt announced the decision in a letter Monday. Dave Roberts, a special advisor to Folt, will serve as interim AD . . . Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar was diagnosed with a concussion during a 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt and will not play Saturday againsst TCU . . . Former coach Bobby Petrino apologized to fans and players in Arkansas seven years after he was fired for misleading officials about his extramarital affair with an athletic department employee that was exposed after the two were involved in a motorcycle crash.

Hockey

Jackets sign D Werenski

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed star defenseman Zach Werenski to a three-year, $15 million contract extension. Werenski was a restricted free agent, and one of the team’s priorities was signing the 22-year-old player to a multiyear deal before camp opens Thursday. . . Less than three months after he announced his NHL retirement, former Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik, 38, rejoined the organization to work primarily with defenseman prospects in the player development department.

Miscellany

US Soccer CEO to retire

Dan Flynn, the chief executive officer and secretary general of the US Soccer Federation, will retire on Sept. 16. The USSF said Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer . . . Brazilian Diego Matos, 31, was banned for life from professional tennis after being found guilty by the Tennis Intergrity Unit of match-fixing 10 matches in 2018 at ITF-level events and ordered to pay $125,000 in fines and repay $12,000 in illicit winnings . . . The WNBA rescinded a technical foul against Chicago forward Astou Ndour, who was ejected for making contact with an official during the Sky’s loss to Washington on Sunday. Had the ejection stood, Ndour would have been forced to sit out Chicago’s playoff game against Phoenix on Wednesday night . . . The Indiana Fever fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman, a day after the team finished with a third straight losing season . . . Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark made a solo charge on the final climb to win the 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta.