BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Yoel Romero hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Brooklyn Cyclones a 4-3 win over the Lowell Spinners to take the New York Penn League title on Tuesday.

Antoine Duplantis scored on the play after he hit an RBI triple.

The single by Romero capped a two-run inning for the Cyclones that started when Duplantis hit a triple, scoring Jake Mangum.