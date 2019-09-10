Outfielder Mike Tauchman became the Yankees’ 30th player on the injured list this season, the most in the major leagues in at least 15 years. The 28-year-old strained his left calf Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball said the Yankees’ total is the most since at least 2004, topping the 28 for the Dodgers in both 2016 and 2017. The Red Sox had 27 in 2012 . . . The Twins placed center fielder Byron Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race.

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard said it is ‘‘unfortunate’’ his complaints to New York’s front office and coaching staff about catcher Wilson Ramos were made public and denied any role in leaking the conversations. The New York Post reported on Syndergaard’s frustrations Monday, saying the righthander or his agents have implored the Mets numerous times to let Syndergaard pitch to another catcher. Syndergaard said Tuesday he was surprised by the report. He said it is ‘‘completely false’’ that he was livid in conversations with club officials and called their discussions ‘‘very cordial and adult.’’ He also said he has ‘‘nothing but respect’’ for Ramos. Syndergaard has a 5.09 ERA in 15 games pitching to Ramos and a 2.45 ERA in 10 games pitching to primary backup Tomas Nido .

Basketball

Spain advances to World Cup semifinals

Ricky Rubio scored 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in a game-deciding 11-0 run in the final minutes, and Spain advanced to the World Cup semifinals by topping Poland, 90-78, at Shanghai Tuesday night. Willy Hernangómez scored 18 points, Rudy Fernandez added 16 and Rubio had a game-high nine assists for Spain (6-0), which had been beaten in the quarterfinal round of the last two World Cups — by France in 2014, and by Serbia in 2010 when the tournament was still called the world championship . . . The United States plays France in the quarterfinals Wednesday at Dongguan, China.

Jordan to pledge $1m for Bahamas

Charlotte Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. Jordan said in a statement Twitter he’s ‘‘devastated’’ at the destruction in the Bahamas, adding ‘‘my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.’’ Jordan owns property and frequently visits the Bahamas . . . A former Adidas consultant who became a key government witness in a college basketball corruption case has been sentenced to one year of probation. Thomas ‘‘T.J.’’ Gassnola received the term in federal court in Manhattan after apologizing for his crimes. Gassnola had pleaded guilty in a scheme to funnel secret payments to the families of top recruits and agreed to testify against a former Adidas executive and two other defendants at a 2018 trial. All three were convicted of fraud charges.

NFL

Raiders don’t need Brown

The night started with Raiders fans derisively chanting at former disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown and ended with coach Jon Gruden celebrating a victory in the Black Hole at Oakland, Calif. Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive of the season, rookie Josh Jacobs ran for two scores and the Raiders responded to a tumultuous week surrounding Brown by beating the Denver Broncos, 24-16, Monday night.

Beckham will keep wearing watch

Odell Beckham Jr.’s taking a stand against the NFL on his lavish wrist wear. Beckham intends to keep wearing the expensive watch he had on during Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans. The showy Browns wide receiver believes the league has made an issue out of his jewelry only because it’s him. ‘‘I'm here to play football. I would love for them to talk about football and what I do on the field, if I messed up on the field or if I didn’t do well on the field, talk about my performance,’’ he said. ‘‘Don’t talk about any extracurricular, that’s just it. If anybody else would’ve worn the watch, or if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn’t have been no problem.’’ . . . Former Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball, who played college football at Florida after recovering from brain surgery, has died at age 27. Ball’s death came nearly a year after he suffered a brain aneurysm and was placed in a medically induced coma at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. In late July, the Ball family announced that the Georgia native was out of the coma but was a quadriplegic.

Auto racing

Schumacher admitted to Paris hospital

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted under great secrecy to a Paris hospital to be treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy, according to a French newspaper. The Paris hospitals authority, citing France’s strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on the report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital for transfusions of stem cells scheduled. The newspaper said the 50-year-old was expected to be discharged on Wednesday and that the transfusions help reduce inflammation. The winner of a record 91 F1 victories during his stellar career suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.

Miscellany

Sao Paulo police indicting Neymar accuser

Sao Paulo police said they are indicting Brazilian model Najila Trindade and her former partner over her rape allegation against soccer star Neymar. Police said they indicted the model for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion. Her former partner Estivens Alves is accused of disclosing erotic content, which was then published online. Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual . . . Brian Barnes, the charismatic English golfer who beat Jack Nicklaus twice in one day in Ryder Cup singles matches, died after a short illness. He was 74. The European Tour said Barnes, who had cancer, died Monday with family members by his side.