“From minute 15 to halftime we played very very well,” said North Reading coach Mark Bisognano. “After halftime they made a huge push, and we did a lot of defending in our half.”

Thirty minutes into the half, sophomore left back Kiernan Schultz combined with senior captain Justic Capezzuto down the sideline to advance the ball to a dangerous position. Capezutto whipped the ball across the 18-yard box to find Chinchillo, who settled the pass with a deft touch and beat his defender, curling a well-placed shot around the keeper.

A first-half strike from senior captain Cam Chinchillo was not only the goal that gave the North Reading boys’ soccer team the win Tuesday night, his tally also halted the program’s losing streak to Masconomet Regional that extended back to 1996.

Senior goalkeeper Will Carpenter logged six saves to secure the shutout, and senior midfielder Ryan McKinney was crucial to winning and keeping possession.

Bisognano is well-acquainted with the rivalry between these teams. He’s been coaching at North Reading since 2002, and was a senior on the 1995 squad that last beat Masconomet, until now.

“To be honest, the last five minutes were kind of a blur,” Bisognano said. “I said to the team after the game, ‘I’m not speechless too often, but I don’t have a lot of words for that.’ It was a huge win for us.”

Boston International 4, CASH 0 — Senior Nixon Arriola had two goals and an assist for the Lions (1-1).

Burke 5, OBryant 0 — Junior Djeison Veira scored two goals for the Bulldogs.

Dover-Sherborn 4, Hopkinton 0 — Junior captain Adam Fam assisted on three goals and scored another for the Raiders (2-0-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Framingham 2, Newton North 0 — Senior captain Ben Oberg had a seven-save shutout for the Flyers (2-0-0).

Lynnfield 4, Triton 0 — Three goals from senior midfielder Tommy Hauser gave the Pioneers (1-2) a dominant road win. Goalkeeper Dante Gesamondo made two saves in his shutout performance.

North Andover 2, Billerica 0 — Senior Lucas Sciaudone kept the Knights (3-0) undefeated with a pair of goals. Marco Cugno had 11 saves for Billerica.

Oliver Ames 3, Taunton 0 — Junior Colin Milliken had a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers.

Reading 4, Wilmington 0 — Senior Conlin Clark had two goals and an assist and senior Jeff Pan recorded his second consecutive shutout for the Rockets (2-0).

Sandwich 4, Monomoy 3 — With five minutes left, sophomore Jesse Woodill scored the winning goal for the Blue Knights (2-0) off an assist from Hayden West-Mather.

Girls’ soccer

Arlington 6, Watertown 0 — Seniors Rafi Diamond (two goals) and Carolyn Days (one goal, three assists) led the Spy Ponders (2-0).

Bishop Feehan 2, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Sophomore Mikayla Dorrer scored the winning goal for the Shamrocks.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 3 — With Ipswich down at halftime, 3-0, Katie Rokes scored a hat trick in 10 minutes to help the Tigers (1-2-1) earn a tie on the road.

Hingham 4, Pembroke 1 — Katherine McNally bagged two goals in a commanding win for the Harbormen.

Holliston 3, Medway 1 — Six athletes picked up points for the Panthers, including goals by junior Megan Putvinski and seniors Maggie Fitzgerald and Gwen Freeley.

King Philip 1, Franklin 0 — Senior captain Chloe Layne netted the game’s long goal in the first half for the No. 16 Warriors (3-0) in the Hockomock League win on the road.

Masconomet 5, North Reading 1 — Junior Morgan Bovardi scored two goals and added two assists, all in the first half, for the Chieftains (3-0).

Needham 2, Walpole 1 — Sophomore Maddy Ledbury scored both goals for the Rockets.

Newton North 0, Framingham 0 — Sophomore goalkeeper Kianna Hill posted the first shutout of her varsity career for the Tigers.

North Andover 2, Billerica 1 — Senior Olivia Gotobed scored her fifth goal of the season for the Scarlet Knights (4-1).

Sandwich 1, Monomoy 0 — Freshman Sophia Ricciardi scored her first varsity goal to give the Blue Knights the season-opening win.

Scituate 4, Plymouth South 1 — The Sailors received 15 saves in net from keeper Ellen O'Donnell.

Weymouth 7, New Bedford 0 — Julia O'Brien and Danielle Koustainis scored for the Wildcats (2-0).

Girls’ cross-country

Central Catholic 15, Dracut 48 — The Raiders (1-0) earned the Merrimack Valley Conference win behind a first-place finish from Kelsey Seamans, who completed the 2.7-mile course in 19 minutes, four seconds.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 8, Bishop Feehan 0 — Sophomore Grace Morey led the Crusaders with three goals and an assist.

Hanover 2, Marshfield 0 — Junior Anna Tedeschi scored both goals for the Indians (1-1) in a nonleague matchup.

Natick 6, Brookline 0 — Freshman Brooke Spiegel scored her first varsity goal for the Redhawks in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Scituate 4, Plymouth South 1 — Senior keeper Ellen O'Donnell stopped 15 shots for the Sailors (1-0).

Swampscott 3, Peabody 0 — Scarlett Ciciotti scored and assisted for the Big Blue (2-1).

Whitman-Hanson 1, Duxbury 1 — Junior Emma Ross scored for the visiting Dragons (1-1-1).

Boys’ golf

Bishop Fenwick 159, Peabody 69 — Senior Tom Estella (31 points) paced the Crusaders at the Meadow Golf Course in Peabody.

Braintree 118, Milton 74 — Senior Frank Mahoney shot an even-par 36 to lead the Wamps at Braintree Municipal Golf Course.

Danvers 271, St. Johns Prep 225 — Robbie Forti (1-over-par 36), Oliver Hermann (37), and Aiden LeBlanc (37) paced the Eagles at Ferncroft Country Club.

Dover-Sherborn 229, Medway 250 — Senior Clare Sobolewski shot a 2-over-par 34 for the Raiders (2-2) in the win at Sassamon Trace Golf Course.

Hanover 239, North Quincy 272 — Gavin Grabill carded an even-par 35 and Matt Rowe (37) was 2-over for the Indians at Granite Links Golf Club.

Hingham 245, Whitman-Hanson 265 — Luke McDonald fired a 2-over-par 38 for the Harbormen (3-0) at South Shore Country Club.

Marthas Vineyard 249, Falmouth 276 — Pete Gillis and Aiden Marek carded 2-over-par 39s at Falmouth Country Club for the Vineyarders.

Newton North 87, Walpole 64 — Senior Pete Delmonico birdied the final two holes at Walpole Country Club to lead the Tigers to victory.

Reading 37, Arlington 35 — Junior Tom Sumner shot a 3-over-par 39 for the Rockets (1-1) at Winchester Country Club.

St. Marys 167, Austin Prep 159 — Sophomore Aidan Emmerich (34 points) fired a 1-over-par 37 at Gannon Municipal Golf Course for the defending Division 3 state champions (5-0) in their Catholic Central Large victory. Luke Sargent (32 points), Peter Pagliuca (29), and Sean Mathers (25) also scored well.

West Bridgewater 8.5, Norfolk Aggie 0.5 — Senior Jack Shea and freshman Tyler Bisbee tied for medalist honors with matching 2-over-par 38s for the Wildcats (2-0) at West Bridgewater Country Club.

Girls’ swimming

Acton-Boxborough 97, Brookline 87 — The trio of junior Isabella Korbly, sophomore Claudia Huang and sophomore Sophie Juethner swept the 100 backstroke in state-qualifying times as the Colonials pulled away for a non-league victory against Brookline in their season-opening meet. Korbly won the event in 58.21 seconds, with Huang second in 1:04.66 and Juethner third in 1:06.6.

Ursuline 105, Notre Dame (Hingham) 79 — Senior Rose Harnan swam the 500-yard freestyle in 6:39 for the Bears.

Girls’ volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, Archbishop Williams 1 — Junior Kayla Donato had seven aces for the Cougars.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Senior Alex Achenbach tallied 14 kills for the Cardinals (2-0).

Lynn Classical 3, Somerville 1 — Senior captain Pamela Diaz had 25 service points, including six aces for the Rams.

Lynnfield 3, Georgetown 0 — Senior Melissa Morelli recorded 10 kills, six assists and four aces for the Pioneers.

Milton 3, Braintree 1 — The Wildcats dropped the first set, but won the next three to improve to 3-0. Junior Caroline Humphrey notched 21 service points.

Natick 3, Brookline 1 — Pilar Hincapie stuffed the stat sheet in a losing effort for the Warriors, notched 13 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, and 8 digs.

Needham 3, Walpole 0 — Karen Nie registered nine aces and 10 kills for the visiting Rockets (3-0).

Norwood 3, Sharon 1 — Junior Sydney Waitekus had 10 kills, 8 blocks, and 13 service points for the Mustangs.

