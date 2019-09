Here’s a look at the camp roster:

The Bruins announced the roster and schedule for this year’s training camp, which is set to get underway Friday in Brighton.

Defensemen: Axel Andersson, Chris Breen*, Zdeno Chara, Connor Clifton, Josiah Didier*, Matt Grzelcyk, Steven Kampfer, Torey Krug, Jeremy Lauzon, Kevan Miller, John Moore, Alex Petrovic**, Wiley Sherman, Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril, Cooper Zech*

Goaltenders: Jaroslav Halak, Kyle Keyser, Maxime Lagace, Tuukka Rask, Dan Vladar

*AHL contract

**Professional Tryout Agreement

Here’s a look at how the schedule shapes up (all practices set for Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton unless otherwise noted) after a media session on Thursday:

Fri.: Practices at 10 a.m., 12:20 p.m.

Sat.: Practices at 10 a.m., 12:20 p.m.

Sun.: Group A practice, 10 a.m.; Group A & B scrimmage, 11 a.m.; Group B practice, 12 p.m.

Mon.: Practices at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.; travel to New Jersey for game with Devils, 7 p.m.

Tue.: TBD

Wed., Sept. 18: Practices at 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 19: Practices at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.; travel to Philadelphia for game with Flyers, 7 p.m

Fri., Sept. 20: Practice at 10:30 a.m.

Sat. Sept. 21: Practices at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.; travel to Chicago for game with Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 22: Practice at 11:30 a.m.

Mon. Sept. 23: Practices at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.; vs. Flyers at TD Garden, 7 p.m.

Tue. Sept. 24: Practice at 11 a.m.

Wed. Sept. 25: Practices at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.; vs. Devils at TD Garden, 7 p.m.

Thu. Sept. 26: Practice at 11 a.m.

Fri. Sept. 27: Practice at 11 a.m.

Sat. Sept. 28: Pregame skate, TBD; game vs. Blackhawks at TD Garden, 3 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 29: TBD

Mon. Sept. 30: Practice at 11 a.m.

