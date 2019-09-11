Cordero exited the vehicle and was standing on the road’s shoulder when a car driven by a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith’s car.

The team said Petara Cordero died when she was struck by an oncoming car on I-90 West at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Cordero was a passenger in Smith’s Lamborghini, which had a tire malfunction and struck the median wall.

The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed in a roadside accident that happened after his car spun out on the highway.

According to a Cleveland police report provided by the Browns, Cordero was transported to Fairview Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the other driver admitted drinking. No charges have been field and toxicology reports are pending.

Smith was not impaired or injured, police said.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam offered their condolences to Smith, who signed as a free agent with the team last year. He played one season in Cincinnati and three in Jacksonville.

‘‘Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,’’ the Haslams said.

Smith and Cordero recently celebrated the birth of a daughter, Haven Harris Smith.

Enunwa out for year

Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa’s season is over after his second neck injury in just over two years. The Jets wide receiver was hurt Sunday in the season-opening loss to Buffalo and told the team’s medical staff Monday that he wasn’t feeling right physically and had several tests . . . Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will be placed on injured reserve after he fractured the upper part of his left tibia during Sunday’s 30-24 OT win over the Colts. Hunter tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during offseason workouts last year but returned for the playoffs . . . Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, the 27th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, will be placed on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in the season opener . . . 49ers rookie Nick Bosa did not practice Wednesday, still hindered by a high right ankle sprain that forced him to miss the entire preseason . . . Former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett, 31, was arrested on Tuesday in northwest Arkansas for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Mallett was a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2011 draft . . . The NFL’s opening weekend to its 100th season delivered strong ratings for all games. The league and Nielsen said Wednesday there was an average of 17.1 million viewers for games, a 5 percent increase over last year. The Steelers-Patriots game on NBC on Sunday night averaged 22.2 million . . . Sam Davis, a guard who helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, has died. He was 75. Davis, who suffered from dementia and was legally blind, had been reported missing from the New Life Personal Care in McKeesport, Pa., earlier in the day.