Antonio Brown posted an Instagram video of him working out at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center on Thursday, joined by trainer Alex Guerrero.

The receiver, who was working out while wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, told those who were watching, “No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody’s still got to go to work.”

He added: “Stay focused. The devil going to try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don’t let him.”