Among the group of former New England players, Seymour may have the best chance at making it -- the defensive lineman was a finalist last year, but just missed out. In his 12-year careeer, Seymour had 57.5 sacks while filling multiple roles along New England’s defensive front. Last year, Bill Belichick wrote a letter to the selection committee advocating for Seymour to land a spot in Canton, praising his rare combination of size, strength and athletcism.

A three-time Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro, Seymour is part of a group of eight finalists from 2018 who missed the cut but are set to go through the process again: Seymour, Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson and John Lynch.

In addition to the above group of veteran New England players, there are a handful of individuals who had a brief stopover in New England who were chosen. That includes wide receiver Chad Johnson (2011), offensive lineman Brian Waters (2011), and running back Fred Taylor (2009).

The modern-era players list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in early January 2020. The finalists will then be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super Bowl LIV.

Here’s the full list of nominees, by position:

QB: Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Garcia, Jeff Hostetler, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb.

RB/FB: Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Edgerrin James, Daryl Johnston, Thomas Jones, Maurice Jones-Drew, Eric Metcalf, Lorenzo Neal, Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker, Chris Warren, Ricky Watters.

WR: Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne.

TE: Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Keith Jackson, Brent Jones, Jeremy Shockey, Wesley Walls.

OL: Willie Anderson, Matt Birk, Tony Boselli, Lomas Brown, Ray Donaldson, Alan Faneca, Kevin Gogan, Jordan Gross, Chris Hinton, Kent Hull, Steve Hutchinson, Lincoln Kennedy, Olin Kreutz, Chris Samuels, Jeff Saturday, Brian Waters, Richmond Webb, Erik Williams, Steve Wisniewski.

DL: John Abraham, La’Roi Glover, Casey Hampton, Chester McGlockton, Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice, Richard Seymour, Justin Smith, Neil Smith, Greg Townsend, Bryant Young.

LB: Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, James Farrior, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Jessie Tuggle, Patrick Willis.

DB: Eric Allen, Steve Atwater, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, Nick Collins, Merton Hanks, Rodney Harrison, Albert Lewis, John Lynch, Terry McDaniel, Tim McDonald, Troy Polamalu, Bob Sanders, Troy Vincent, Darren Woodson.

Punters/Kickers: David Akers, Gary Anderson, Jason Elam, Jeff Feagles, Jason Hanson, Sean Landeta, Ryan Longwell, Nick Lowery, Reggie Roby, Rohn Stark, Matt Turk.

Special Teams: Johnny Bailey, Josh Cribbs, Mel Gray, Brian Mitchell, Steve Tasker.

