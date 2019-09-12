BOSTON CITY — Latin Academy at Tech Boston, 6; South Boston/Burke at Brighton, 6:30.

CAPE ANN — Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Chelsea at Shawsheen, 5; Lynn Tech at Nashoba Valley Tech, 7.

HOCKOMOCK — King Philip at Foxborough, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Old Colony at Holbrook/Avon, 6:30.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Billerica at Lowell, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Wakefield at Belmont, 6; Woburn at Wilmington, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Gloucester at Revere, 7; Lynn English at Swampscott, 7; Salem at Peabody, 7.

PATRIOT — Hanover at Whitman-Hanson, 5; Silver Lake at North Quincy, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Fairhaven at Greater New Bedford, 7.

SOUTH SHORE — Cohasset at Rockland, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Medfield at Dedham, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Bristol-Plymouth at Coyle & Cassidy, 3:30; Hull at Blue Hills, 4; Marblehead at North Andover, 4; Nantucket at Mashpee, 4; North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 4; Old Rochester at Dartmouth, 4; Hopkinton at Wayland, 4:30; Marshfield at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6; Martha’s Vineyard at Mystic Valley, 6; Melrose at Malden, 6; Northeast at Amesbury, 6; Pembroke at Archbishop Williams, 6; St. John Paul II at Sandwich, 6; Stoughton at Medford, 6; Tewksbury at Needham, 6; Wareham at Atlantis Charter, 6; Cathedral at East Boston, 6:30; Manchester Essex at Timberlane (N.H.), 6:30; Abington at Hingham, 7; Arlington Catholic at Watertown, 7; Ashland at Sharon, 7; Bridgewater-Raynham at Duxbury, 7; Brockton at Lynn Classical, 7; Cambridge at Arlington, 7; Chelmsford at Acton-Boxborough, 7; Diman at Case, 7; Essex Tech at Austin Prep, 7; Georgetown at Lowell Catholic, 7; Keefe Tech at Monty Tech, 7; Lincoln-Sudbury at Reading, 7; Minuteman at Matignon/Saint Joseph Prep, 7; O’Bryant at Boston Latin, 7; Plymouth South at Dighton-Rehoboth, 7; Quincy at Norwell, 7; Roxbury Prep at Brookline, 7; Saugus at Bedford, 7; Southeastern at Seekonk, 7; St. Johns (Shrewsbury) at Catholic Memorial, 7; Taunton at Durfee, 7; Wellesley at East Bridgewater, 7; Weymouth at Plymouth North, 7; Xaverian at Everett, 7; Bellingham at Canton, 7:30.

CENTRAL MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Palmer at Quaboag, 4; Athol at Quabbin, 7; Fitchburg at West Springfield, 7; Keefe Tech at Monty Tech, 7; Southbridge at Narragansett, 7; St. Johns (Shrewsbury) at Catholic Memorial, 7; West Boylston at Millbury, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

SUBURBAN — East Longmeadow at Putnam, 5; Hoosac Valley at Commerce, 8.

NONLEAGUE — Greenfield at Smith Voc., 6; Agawam at Amherst-Pelham, 7; Athol at Quabbin, 7; Franklin County Tech at Mohawk Trail, 7; Holyoke/Dean Tech at Northampton, 7; Lee at Chicopee, 7; Leominster at Westfield, 7; Longmeadow at Minnechaug, 7; McCann Tech at Mahar, 7; Ware at Easthampton, 7.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

EASTERN MASS.

HOCKOMOCK — Attleboro at Milford, 2

MAYFLOWER — Tri-County at South Shore Voc-Tech, 11a.

TRI-VALLEY — Westwood at Medway, 11a.

NONLEAGUE — Braintree at Barnstable, 12; Winchester at Newton South, 12; Bishop Fenwick at Hamilton-Wenham, 1; Bishop Stang at Cardinal Spellman, 1; Burlington at Lawrence, 1; Malden Catholic at Methuen, 1; Monomoy at Cape Cod Tech, 1; Randolph at Millis, 1; Triton at Weston, 1; Falmouth at Somerville, 2; Newton North at Waltham, 2; Franklin at Andover, 2:30; Bishop Feehan at Holliston, 3; St. Johns Prep at Haverhill, 3; Concord-Carlisle at Oliver Ames, 4; Springfield Central at Central Catholic, 4.

CENTRAL MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Littleton at Nipmuc, 1; Bartlett at Sutton, 4.

WESTERN MASS.

NONLEAGUE — South Hadley at Ludlow, 3:30.