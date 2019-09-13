According to multiple reports, restricted free-agent forward Mitch Marner has agreed to a six-year contract to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Canada’s TSN reported Marner’s deal has an average annual value of $10,893,000, and will pay him $16 million this season. That would mean, according to Spotrac, Toronto is paying Auston Matthews ($11.634 million), John Tavares ($11 million), Marner, and William Nylander ($6.962 million) essentially 50 percent of the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap this season, with each signed through at least 2023-24. The 22-year-old Marner led the Maple Leafs last season with career highs in points (94) and assists (68). He also had a career-best 26 goals . . . Philadelphia signed 22-year-old restricted free agent defenseman Ivan Provorov to a six-year, $40.5 million contract. The seventh overall pick in 2015, Provorov has 30 goals and 97 points in his first three seasons. He has played all 246 regular-season games.

Kevin Chappell, making his first PGA Tour start since back surgery last fall, shot an 11-under 59 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. Chappell opened with a par on No. 10, then birdied the next eight to make the turn in 28. He birdied No. 1 to tie the PGA Tour record for consecutive birdies set by Mark Calcavecchia in the 2009 Canadian Open, and got to 11 under with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7. Chappell missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk’s Tour record 58. Ten under for the tournament, he’s three shots behind leaders Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Robby Shelton.

MISCELLANY

Ex-coach suing Holy Cross

Bill Gibbons, coach of the Holy Cross women’s basketball team for 34 years before being dismissed in March, has sued the school, alleging breach of contract, defamation, age discrimination, infliction of emotional distress, and other wrongdoing. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports the suit, filed Thursday, seeks monetary damages estimated at $750,000. The 60-year-old Gibbons was initially suspended Jan. 31 after an internal investigation into a dispute he had with an assistant coach during a game last November . . . Luis Scola scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, the 39-year-old leading Argentina past France, 80-66, in a FIBA World Cup semifinal in Beijing. They will play Spain — 95-88, double-overtime winners over Australia — in Sunday’s gold-medal game . . . Shaun Livingston, 34, announced his retirement from the NBA following 15 seasons with nine teams. He reached the NBA Finals in each of the last five years with Golden State . . . Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2) will move up to light heavyweight to take on Sergey Kovalev (34-3-1) for a piece of the 175-pound title on Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Alvarez, who currently holds titles at 160 pounds, will try to become a champion in his fourth weight class.