“We came out too slow,” Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, who had a big role in making sure Orlando didn’t steal the victory, said on NBC Sports Boston. “We didn’t match their intensity. . . . We’re really disappointed, but I guess at the end of the day, you take a point.”

The playoff-contending Revs walked away from Exploria Stadium with a 3-3 draw against Orlando City SC for the second straight season, but that result came the same way last season’s did: The Revolution squandered a two-goal lead, this time in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Rarely has a draw on the road felt as unsatisfying as Saturday night’s for the New England Revolution in Orlando, Fla.

“I think it was a very poor performance on our part in the second half,” coach Bruce Arena said on NBC Sports Boston.

New England (10-10-10, 40 pts.) sits in the seventh and final Eastern Conference playoff position after failing to climb in the standings against Orlando (9-13-9, 36 pts.), now four points adrift in 10th.

Portuguese star Nani had a hand in all three goals for the hosts, equalizing in the 22nd minute with a header from the left side of the box after Tesho Akindele put the Revolution ahead with an own goal in the 15th. Following a beautiful chip from Cristian Penilla (35th) over Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe and a bottom-corner strike by Gustavo Bou (41st) — both assisted by Carles Gil — Nani set up Dom Dwyer two minutes into the second half and curled the equalizer into the corner in the 54th.

Turner made four saves in the second half to preserve the draw, including a pair within seconds of each other from Akindele and Dwyer in the 62nd minute.

The Revolution caught a break elsewhere Saturday when league-worst Cincinnati won 1-0 at Montreal, its first win since July 13 preventing the Impact (11-16-4, 37 pts.) from pulling even with New England. The Revolution have four matches remaining, and host West No. 2 Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.