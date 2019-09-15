1:30 p.m.: Brady is 5 for 5 for 47 yards, Michel has eight carries for 31 yards, and Antonio Brown has three catches for 36 yards. They’ll be facing a fourth down near midfield as the second quarter gets underway. New England holds a 7-0 lead, and has to feel pretty good about how the first quarter played out as a whole.

1:23 p.m.: Second straight drive that ends with a punt for the Dolphins. Great team defense on that last third down for New Engkand -- excellent coverage forced Fitzpatrick to hold on to the ball, and the niimble Adam Butler got to him and brought him down. New England is up 7-0 with 2:59 left in the first quarter.

1:13 p.m.: A 10-play, 60-yard drive that was executed pretty much to perfection as the Patriots go up 7-0 with 7:46 left in the first. Three catches for Brown on that drive.

1:07 p.m.: Brown doesn’t start, but is in on the second snap and catches an 18-yarder out of the slot for a first down.

1:03 p.m.: Dolphins have the ball to start, but will take the three-and-out to start the ballgame. Remember, if the Patriots hold Miami without a TD, that’d be three straight games, a first in the Belichick era.

12:58 p.m.: Patriots are 6-3 with Eagle/Fouts combo in the booth since the start of the 2017 season. (That includes regular season and postseason.)

12:53 p.m.: Official prediction time -- Tom Brady will end up throwing for three touchdowns, the Patriots will add at least one more on the ground, and the defense will make it three consecutive games without allowing a touchdown, the first time a Bill Belichick defense will have turned the trick since he was with the Browns in 1992. The drama around Brown has at least partially obscured the fact this defense has a chance to be very, very good. We’ll see that again today. I’ll say New England 31, Miami 6

Official kickoff temperature of 87 degrees, with 69 percent humidity at Hard Rock Stadium — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 15, 2019

12:33 p.m.: On Antonio Brown -- the Patriots’ previous track record when it comes to receivers’ in similar situations (namely, Josh Gordon last year) was to get them up to speed relatively slowly in their first start, at least when it comes to total snaps. I’d look for him to play somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 snaps or so. His limited background in the New England apssing game and the South Florida heat could limit him, at least this week. But we shall see.

12:28 p.m.: This will be a position worth watching.

Patriots look like they will be giving newcomer Marshall Newhouse the start at right tackle today, with Joe Thuney staying at left guard. Newhouse is an 8-year veteran with 114 career games (72 starts) — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 15, 2019

Bill Belichick during his 98.5 pregame interview on Antonio Brown: "We’ll see how big his role is today. Not sure. He'll play." The coach said Brown's "worked hard and diligently" with Joe Judge, Troy Brown, and Tom Brady since arriving. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 15, 2019

12:10 p.m.: The inactives have been released, Antonio Brown is on the field, and we are ready for the first divisional game of the season, as the Patriots get set to take on Miami at the top of the hour. We’ll have your pregame reading list along shortly, but in the meantime, feel free to jump into the comments and start a discussion as New England prepares to open the divisional slate.

