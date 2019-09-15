Approached by a reporter from The Athletic as he headed to the team bus, Vinatieri said, “You’ll hear from me tomorrow.” When the reporter noted Vinatieri usually wouldn’t be seen on Mondays, he responded, “Yeah, you will.”

The 46-year-old icon missed a pair of extra points on Sunday in Tennessee, not enough to cost his Indianapolis Colts a 19-17 victory, but alarming enough that the four-time Super Bowl champion promised to address the media on Monday, a usual off day for players.

Off to a terrible start to the 2019 season, Adam Vinatieri says he will speak today, presumably about his future.

Advertisement

In the opening game of his 24th NFL season last Sunday, Vinatieri missed an extra point and a pair of field goals, including a 29-yarder that was just his seventh career miss from inside 30 yards. The mistakes were critical: Indianapolis lost, 30-24, in overtime to the Chargers in Los Angeles, and Vinatieri took full blame for the defeat, declaring he “100 percent” let his teammates down.

“You come here and play against a good team, a team that made the playoffs last year, and the guys play well enough to win if I’d made just one of those kicks,” he said.

The oldest player in the NFL didn’t attempt a field goal against the Titans, but hit the right upright after Jacoby Brissett threw to T.Y. Hilton for a 4-yard touchdown to put Indianapolis up, 19-17. He pulled an earlier extra point wide left.

Vinatieri is 2 for 5 on extra points, meaning he already has as many misses (three) as he did all last regular season. He missed nine total (including playoffs) from 2015–18, the first four seasons the kick was moved to 33 yards.

“It’s a concern, but we’ll talk,” Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters on Sunday. “We try to take emotion out of big decisions. You try to make them as much as you can, from a really intelligent point of view . . . I told [Colts GM] Chris [Ballard], watch the film and let things calm down, and Monday, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Advertisement

Colts coach Frank Reich refuted Irsay.

‘‘I have zero concern,’’ Reich said. ‘‘I mean, he hit the upright on the one. You probably saw the first one. It was not a good operation. The snap and hold was not clean. I’ve held for kicks. The ball was barely on the ground, it was not clean.’’

Vinatieri, who broke Morten Andersen’s all-time scoring record last October, is just the fourth man ever to play in the NFL at age 46. (He turns 47 on Dec. 28, the day before the final Sunday of the regular season.) Prior to signing a new one-year contract in January, he told the Indianapolis Star that if the Colts wanted him back for a 14th season, “I can’t imagine [I’d] not keep playing.”

San Francisco loses tackle Staley

San Franciscos’s six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley broke the fibula in his left leg in the third quarter of his team’s runaway victory in Cincinnati. The 49ers think he could return in less than eight weeks.

‘‘I really think this team is special,’’ Staley said. ‘‘I’m going to do everything in my power to get back and help this team down the stretch.’’

He has started all but four games for the Niners since the beginning of the 2011 season.

Advertisement

Packers salute Starr once more

Green Bay paid tribute to late Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr at halftime of their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

His wife Cherry Starr was escorted from the tunnel by Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre and her son Bart Jr. to midfield, where she hugged commissioner Roger Goodell. Team president Mark Murphy presented her a 1960s helmet with a number 15 decal in honor of her husband, who died at age 85 in late May.

Cherry thanked the organization, Goodell and the fans, saying, ‘‘For 63 years, you have loved and embraced us and supported us.’’ The team then played a tribute video for the 1966 NFL MVP who led Green Bay to five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

Tennessee hangs up two

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says nobody will ever wear the No. 9 of the late Steve McNair or the No. 27 of Eddie George ever again. The Titans retired those numbers at halftime of their home opener against Indianapolis, becoming the first NFL team to retire either of those numbers in the league’s history.

McNair’s widow, Mechelle, and their two sons attended the halftime ceremony along with McNair’s mother and brothers.

Fans chanted ‘‘Ed-die, Ed-die’’ before the franchise’s all-time leading rusher spoke. A handful of former teammates were on hand, including Jevon Kearse, Kevin Dyson, and Zach Piller.

Peterson climbs the charts

Adrian Peterson ran it in from a yard out on the second play of the second quarter to help Washington take a 7-0 lead against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, passing Jim Brown for fifth place for most rushing touchdowns in NFL history with his 107th.

Advertisement

Peterson started for Washington a week after being a healthy scratch in the regular-season opener. But starter Derrius Guice had knee surgery after getting hurt in Week 1, getting the 34-year-old back into the lineup for a 13th season.