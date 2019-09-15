For Gasol, it was historic. The Toronto Raptors center becomes the second player to win an NBA title and a FIBA world gold medal in the same year, joining Lamar Odom , who did it for the Los Angeles Lakers and USA Basketball in 2010.

Spain won its second World Cup basketball championship, defeating Argentina, 95-75, on Sunday to give Marc Gasol a rare double-title year. Ricky Rubio scored 20 points and Sergio Llull added 15 for Spain (8-0), the ninth team to make it through a World Cup or world championship unbeaten. Gasol scored 14 for the winners, who never trailed and added a second title to the one they won in 2006.

When Spain won its first title in 2006, it was Pau Gasol — Marc’s older brother — leading the way. This time, it was the not-so-little brother who led his nation to gold, hoisting the World Cup trophy three months after getting his hands on the NBA’s Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time.

France defeated Australia, 67-59, to take the third-place game. It was France’s second straight bronze medal in the event and matches its best finish.

The United States defeated Poland, 87-74, to win the seventh-place game.

Baseball

Trout done for the year

Mike Trout’s season is over. The Los Angeles Angels say the eight-time All-Star will have surgery on his right foot this week because of Morton’s neuroma, a thickening of tissue around a nerve leading to toes that causes pain. Trout finished his 2019 campaign with a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and a .291 batting average, putting him in contention to win his third AL MVP award along with four second-place finishes. The 28-year-old outfielder had 110 walks, a .438 on-base percentage, and 1.083 OPS in his first season after agreeing to a $426.5 million, 12-year contract, baseball’s largest deal by total and average salary. Trout last played on Sept. 7. He said Saturday he hoped to play in Sunday’s series finale against Tampa Bay as a designated hitter. But he felt pain when running the bases Sunday morning. Los Angeles already has been eliminated from postseason contention. Trout has a .305 average in nine major league seasons with 285 homers, 752 RBIs, and 200 stolen bases . . . The Detroit Tigers lost their 104th game, taking control of the race to the bottom and the first overall draft pick.

Colleges

Clemson still tops poll

California and Arizona State have moved into the AP Top 25 college football poll to give the Pac-12 six ranked teams, the most for the conference in almost four years. A weekend filled with blowouts left the top half of the AP media poll mostly unchanged. Clemson remains No. 1, with 57 of the 62 first-place votes, as the top nine held their spots Sunday. Alabama was No. 2, receiving five first-place votes, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida. Utah, the highest ranked Pac-12 team, moved up to No. 10. The last time the Pac-12 had six ranked teams was Nov. 8, 2015.

Miscellany

Pliskova wins in China

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame rain delays and an early deficit to beat Petra Martic, 6-3, 6-2, in the final of the Zhengzhou Open. Rain halted play in the first set after seventh-seeded Martic went 2-0 ahead. When play resumed, Pliskova won the next three games and broke Martic to lead 5-3 before serving out to win the first set. Pliskova broke Martic in the second set to take a 2-1 lead and held serve before play was suspended again. She once more came back strongly after the delay, breaking her opponent again before winning in 1 hour, 36 minutes. It was Pliskova’s fourth title of the year . . . Social Finance Inc., a financial technology startup, will pay more than $30 million annually over 20 years to put its name on a new stadium that will be the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the deal said. The amount is a record for any naming rights for a sports venue.