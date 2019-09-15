By rolling in a left-to-right birdie from 6 feet on the 18th hole, the 38-year-old Pettersen regained the biggest team prize in women’s golf for the Europeans in a 14½-13½ win over the United States at Gleneagles in Scotland.

The most sensational finish in Solheim Cup history went down to the last putt of the entire match by a veteran player who many thought was lucky to even be selected.

‘‘Just unbelievable. Never been a better moment,’’ said European captain Catriona Matthew, whose contentious decision to choose Pettersen as one of her wild-card picks paid off.

The Norwegian was called up by Matthew despite having played just two tournaments — missing the cut in both — since November 2017, having had time off because of injury and after having a baby boy, Herman.

After being mobbed by her teammates on the 18th green, an emotional Pettersen held Herman in her arms and kissed him.

‘‘Coming down No. 18, Beany [Matthew] said, ‘It’s why I picked you,'’’ Pettersen said. ‘‘In your wildest dreams, especially where I've come from, I never thought I was going to do this again.’’

As an afternoon of tension-filled singles matches drew to a close, the Americans took the lead in the contest for the first time since Friday lunchtime, at 12-11. At 13½-11½, they needed just a half-point from the final three singles out on the course to guarantee retaining the cup but then came the European fightback.

Anna Nordqvist completed a 4-and-3 win over Morgan Pressel in Match 12 on No. 16. Then, on No. 17, Bronte Law sealed a 2-and-1 win over Ally McDonald to tie the score.

By that time, Pettersen’s opponent, Marina Alex, had slid a 10-foot birdie putt wide on No. 18 that would have retained the cup for the US.

It was about 30 seconds after Law’s win was confirmed that Pettersen settled over her putt and made it, sparking raucous celebrations for the home team on the PGA Centenary Course. Law jumped about virtually on her own just off the 17th green, before sprinting over to No. 18 where the party was in full flow.

The Americans were looking to win the Solheim Cup for the third straight time. Instead, their lead in the overall series was trimmed to 10-6 because of the nerveless Pettersen, who added another chapter in her extraordinary relationship with the competition.

In 2015 at St. Leon-Rot in Germany, Pettersen refused to concede a short putt to Alison Lee on the 17th hole of a tight fourballs match before the singles on the final day. There were angry exchanges, and it stoked a fire inside the Americans as they fought back from 10-6 down going into the singles to win 14½-13½. Pettersen later apologized.

In 2017, she had to withdraw just before the matches because of injury.

Her redemption story was delivered two years later in Scotland, the home of golf, where the US team hasn’t now won in three attempts. Playing in her ninth Solheim Cup, Pettersen won two of her three matches and is now a four-time Solheim Cup winner.

Two of the Americans, in particular, will still look back on the week with fond memories. Jessica and Nelly Korda, the first sisters to play together in the fourballs or foursomes at the Solheim Cup, both finished with 3½ points from four matches after coming from behind to win in the singles.

Nelly Korda, out in Match 2, was 3 down after nine holes against Caroline Hedwall but won 2 up. Jessica Korda, who at age 26 is five years older than her sister, beat Caroline Masson 3 and 2 after being 2 down.

Other key interventions for the US came from Megan Khang, who birdied No. 18 to claim a half-point against Charley Hull, and Lizette Salas, who parred the last for a 1-up win over Anne van Dam.

But Europe, which had a historically inferior record in singles, managed to win the session 6½-5½ after victories in three of the first matches to finish — including Georgia Hall taking down world No. 3 Lexi Thompson 2 and 1 — and then the last three matches.

PGA — Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, shooting a 6-under-par 64 for a six-stroke victory in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

The 20-year-old Niemann entered the final round of the season opener with a two-stroke lead and Niemann held off challenges from Tom Hoge and Richy Werenski.

Niemann birdied the final three holes to finish at 21-under 259 at Old White TPC.

It marks the first year since 1931 that there has been more than one tour winner under 21. Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open in June at 20 years, 2 months.

Niemann is the first third-round leader to win at The Greenbrier since its debut in 2010.

Hoge shot 65 and finished second at 15 under. Werenski faded to a 69 and finished in a four-way tie for third at 14 under.

European — Sergio Garcia won the 100th edition of the KLM Open in Amsterdam by one shot Sunday, holding his nerve for a par on the final hole to finish on 18 under and leave Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark in second place.

Garcia kissed his young daughter Azalea and threw her up in the air on the 18th green after holing a short putt to seal his victory with a 3-under 69 in the final round that mixed four bogeys with seven birdies.

‘‘Great week, amazing,’’ Garcia said. ‘‘We had a great week and it’s great to win again.’’

The Spaniard played it safe on the final hole, just moments after 18-year-old Hojgaard (68) had narrowly missed an eagle putt on the same hole to finish 17 under.

‘‘It was nice I only needed a five on the last,’’ Garcia said.

Matt Wallace (68) of England finished third on 15 under.

Champions — Jerry Kelly played bogey-free at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Mich., and closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Ally Challenge, his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Kelly also won two months ago in his native Wisconsin at the American Insurance Family Championship.

He started the final round with a one-shot lead over Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron and Woody Austin. McCarron fell apart with a 75. Austin remained within one shot until a bogey on the par-4 15th, and Kelly stretched his lead to three with a birdie on the par-3 17th.

Austin birdied the 18th for a 69.

Kelly, who won for the fifth time on the PGA Tour Champions, finished at 16-under 200. He remained No. 2 in the Schwab Cup.